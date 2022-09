CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County. The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12. In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO