mynews4.com

Man arrested after robbing elderly woman in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman in south Reno earlier this week. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills area during the evening hours of Sept. 5. The man was seen on camera approaching the elderly woman as she got out of the car, dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing her purse.
KOLO TV Reno

RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Deputies Seek White Sedan in Hit-&-Run Crash in Fernley

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a car after a hit-&-run crash in Fernley on Sunday. The incident happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Deputies say they're looking for a newer white Mercedes sedan. If you have any information that can...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley arson suspect arrested

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suspected of arson was arrested in Fernley in August. Genevieve Donnelly was arrested on a charge of arson in the first degree and booked into the Washoe County Jail. The arrest stems from an April incident where a Lyon County residential fire was deemed...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

Tyler Kavanagh Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 89 [Truckee, CA]

1 Dead and 2 Injured After Head-On Crash on State Route 89. The accident took place on August 26th, at around 1:30 p.m. near Cabin Creek Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of an International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a white Subaru Impreza. The truck also sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport and a black Subaru Outback.
TRUCKEE, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca

ELKO – A Reno man died when his pickup overturned on Interstate 80 near Golconda. Nevada State Police troopers were called at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 30 to the scene about 15 miles east of Winnemucca. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge pick-up truck, pulling an enclosed U-Haul trailer,...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Huge railroad tie fire burning between Fernley and Fallon

HAZEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reports stacks of railroad ties in Hazen are burning. The fire is near U.S. 50 between Fernley and Fallon. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles. The fire was reported before 4:30...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday. The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. After being unable to find Fraser on the...
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

