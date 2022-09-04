Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Man arrested after robbing elderly woman in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman in south Reno earlier this week. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills area during the evening hours of Sept. 5. The man was seen on camera approaching the elderly woman as she got out of the car, dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing her purse.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
2news.com
Suspect in Virginia Foothills Robbery Arrested
Deputies arrested the man after a traffic stop in Reno last night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno police arrest two Sparks men in fatal shooting on Mill and Lake streets
Reno police have arrested Sparks residents Chris Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind Patel, 22, in connection with a fatal shooting Aug. 29 at the corner of Lake and Mill streets. According to a news release, both are charged with murder. Patel is additionally charged with shooting a firearm inside a structure. ...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
2news.com
Suspects Arrested For Homicide Outside Reno Liquor Store
Investigators say the suspects shot someone near Lake and Mill Streets on August 29, 2022. Reno Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store last month.
2news.com
Deputies Seek White Sedan in Hit-&-Run Crash in Fernley
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a car after a hit-&-run crash in Fernley on Sunday. The incident happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road between 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Deputies say they're looking for a newer white Mercedes sedan. If you have any information that can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley arson suspect arrested
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suspected of arson was arrested in Fernley in August. Genevieve Donnelly was arrested on a charge of arson in the first degree and booked into the Washoe County Jail. The arrest stems from an April incident where a Lyon County residential fire was deemed...
2news.com
Traffic Restrictions Planned for Great Reno Balloon Race; RTC Offers Free Rides
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to traffic restrictions that will be in effect during The Great Reno Balloon Race, beginning this Friday, September 9, 2022. Starting Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 11, 2022, North Sierra Street will be closed between Putnam Drive/Hillside Drive to...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
L.A. Weekly
Tyler Kavanagh Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 89 [Truckee, CA]
1 Dead and 2 Injured After Head-On Crash on State Route 89. The accident took place on August 26th, at around 1:30 p.m. near Cabin Creek Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of an International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a white Subaru Impreza. The truck also sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport and a black Subaru Outback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Looking For Driver In Possible Hit-And-Run
The suspects vehicle is described as a newer white Mercedes sedan. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a car after a hit-&-run crash in Fernley on Sunday.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca
ELKO – A Reno man died when his pickup overturned on Interstate 80 near Golconda. Nevada State Police troopers were called at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 30 to the scene about 15 miles east of Winnemucca. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge pick-up truck, pulling an enclosed U-Haul trailer,...
KOLO TV Reno
Huge railroad tie fire burning between Fernley and Fallon
HAZEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reports stacks of railroad ties in Hazen are burning. The fire is near U.S. 50 between Fernley and Fallon. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles. The fire was reported before 4:30...
KOLO TV Reno
Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday. The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. After being unable to find Fraser on the...
2news.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Starting House Fire In Fernley
Genevieve Donnelly has been charged with arson in the first degree. A woman is accused of intentionally setting an empty home on fire in Fernley this past spring.
2news.com
Reno Man Dies After Rollover Crash Near Winnemucca
Investigators say the driver was partially ejected and died at the scene. Nevada State Police say the 76-year-old driver died on scene.
2news.com
Stacks of Railroad Ties Catch Fire East of Sparks, Near Hazen
Fire crews are responding to a fire near Hazen east of Fernley. A massive plume of black smoke can be seen on a traffic camera near Derby Dam. Churchill County deputies say large stacks of railroad ties catch on fire shortly after 4 p.m.
mynews4.com
Sparks police asking for public's help finding man who failed to appear after posting bond
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted subject, David Paley. The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of grand theft auto. David Paley is a...
Comments / 0