Charleston, SC

WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting

Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Two Shot Outside DMV In Berkeley County

(Berkeley County, SC) --Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office in Berkeley County. It happened at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon. Two people were shot after an altercation, but details on their conditions are unknown. Officials say the victims were likely...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
Maryland State
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random

(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
CHARLESTON, SC

