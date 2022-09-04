Read full article on original website
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
iheart.com
Two Shot Outside DMV In Berkeley County
(Berkeley County, SC) --Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office in Berkeley County. It happened at the Ladson DMV Tuesday afternoon. Two people were shot after an altercation, but details on their conditions are unknown. Officials say the victims were likely...
WYFF4.com
Pictures of suspect, 18, in Ladson, South Carolina, DMV shooting released by deputies
LADSON, S.C. — Pictures have been released of the man police say is wanted in connection with a shooting inside of a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles office. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive.
iheart.com
Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random
(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
South Carolina DMV shooting leaves 2 hurt; deputies searching for suspect
LADSON, S.C. — Two people are recovering from injuries after a dispute outside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles building escalated into gunfire, authorities said. According to WCBD-TV and WCSC-TV, the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DMV office on Wimberly Drive in Ladson. An altercation...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for South Carolina man accused of indecent proposals to a child under 16
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued by the Kay County District Court for the arrest of Benjamin Mark Peetoom, 29, Summerville, South Carolina. Peetoom is facing charges of lewd, indecent proposals, acts to a child under 16 and enticing a child under 16 into a secluded place. Deputy Earl...
Charleston leaders voice concern about the court system after King St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders expressed their concern on Tuesday after a shooting near King and Morris Streets left five people injured early Sunday morning. Two people were arrested on Sunday for firearm violations. Charleston Police said one of the suspects, 20-year-old Tyvone Davis, was out on bond for a charge in Orangeburg […]
live5news.com
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
The Post and Courier
Vacationers were terrified by King Street shooting; police arrest more men carrying guns
Florida vacationers Janet Durden and Lori Libes were sitting at the upscale cocktail bar in The Belmont when bloody chaos unfolded on Charleston's upper King Street over Labor Day weekend. “We heard gunshots, and it just happened so fast," said Durden. "It was terrifying." At the intersection of King and...
Search continues for man accused of shooting two people at the Ladson DMV
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Ladson. It all stemmed from an argument that allegedly took place outside of the DMV office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before moving inside the building. One person, who deputies […]
WJCL
South Carolina Boat Fire: Child, 3 adults injured, taken to hospital
A child and three adults were injured Monday when a boat caught fire in South Carolina. Crews said they were called about 2 p.m. to the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Highway 17 ICW Bridge in North Charleston. Fire officials said when they arrived, they found one boat in...
abcnews4.com
Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
abcnews4.com
Resident at Bradley Square apartments claims management won't help in times of need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Residents claim that despite the popularity, staff is not very helpful at Bradley Square in North Charleston. Ashley Washington- a resident and mother of six- experienced the frustration after noticing something was off one night last week. “I see there are shavings near the...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
NCPD: Man faces additional murder charge for shooting pregnant woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has brought additional charges against a man accused of a fatal September 2 shooting after learning that the victim was pregnant. According to NCPD, Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self (25) was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he […]
Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
