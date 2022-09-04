Read full article on original website
All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
The Mark Barker Ships Out
Today in Duluth marked the Mark Barker Lakers passage through the Twin Ports. The Barker is the first Great Lakes ship built by an American company since 1983, which marked the end of a lengthy boom time that included the arrival of the immense 1,000-footers. The new boat is something different than a standard bulk-cargo hauler like those built four decades ago.
Jeffrey Longenecker
Dec. 11, 1961 - Aug. 23, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Jeffrey Longenecker, 60, Superior, Wis., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in his home from an incurable neurological condition. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Mankato, Minn. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Superior. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Damiano Center, Chum Center in Duluth, Minn. or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
Recalling the 1992 benzene oil spill: Through the eyes of a child
Huddled in the basement, with the companionship of family and my favorite stuffed animals, I attempted to grasp the reason we found ourselves there in the first place. A toxic cloud, measuring 20 feet by 5 feet had blanketed the Duluth-Superior community , making the air dangerous to breathe. It...
Pressure to remove snow will increase for Superior residents
SUPERIOR — City officials are planning to be more aggressive this winter to clear sidewalks of snow and ice for pedestrians, and property owners who fail to clear their sidewalks could pay a higher price for leaving the shoveling to the city. In addition to footing the bill for...
Northern lights in Bayfield County, Wisconsin
FOX6's Tom Wachs shares an incredible photo of the Northern lights as seen in Bayfield County, Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 3. The photo is from Rachel from West Bend who was up north with her husband for Labor Day weekend.
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Thomas Raymond Germann Sr.
Thomas Raymond Germann Sr. (65) of Gordon, WI passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 6, 1957, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Frank and Marjorie (Berard) Germann. Thomas grew up...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Patrick John “Duff” Duffy
Patrick John “Duff” Duffy of Hopkins MN. passed away peacefully in his home on Sept.3 2022. Duff was born November 6, 1978 to Deborah & Michael Duffy in Duluth MN. He attended Cathedral School, East Junior and Superior Senior. Duff was known for his big heart and fierce loyalty to friends and family, his sense of humor and his sharp wit. He grew up in Superior, called Ashland WI. home for 9 years and moved to Hopkins MN. in 2019. He faced his illness like every other part of his life, with courage and a lot of jokes. Despite being a Wis. boy, he was a devoted 49ers fan to the consternation of many. He was passionate about politics, loved to travel and loved comics and all things nerdy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Jessie Trautt, paternal grandfather Willian Duffy and cousin Phillip Esther. He is survived by his wife Carrie Slater Duffy, daughter Alex Patricia, (his best buddy), parents Debbie & Mike Duffy, his paternal Grandmother Letty Duffy, brother Matt Duffy (Jamie Ratliff), and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Duff didn’t want any public services, he wanted a party so there will be a Celebration of Life at VIP Pizza at 1201 Tower Ave, Superior on Sunday Sept. 11 from 5pm to 9 pm. Gifts in his memory may be given to School District of Superior Scholarship Foundation, Northland College Scholarship Fund or the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. Arrangements by Mattson Funeral & Cremation Services, Forest Lake MN.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
UPDATE (September, 7, 4:50 p.m.) — The man who has been missing from Northern St. Louis County for more than a week has been found dead. The St. Louis Rescue Squad flew over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, and sent vehicles searching on the ground Monday. The rescue squad...
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids
Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
Douglas County Past: Eisenhower catches limit of trout on Brule; Superior men encounter quicksand
Pending the outcome of wounds inflicted upon Hjalmar Hekkala, a bartender at the Child’s Hotel bar on Saturday night, the police are holding in custody Frank Hill, 31, Matt Lambi, 25 and Frank Lambi, 21. The men are alleged to have been connected with the stabbing of Hekkala, who is at St. Mary’s hospital with a knife wound in his breast which may prove fatal.
Remember That New UMD Bulldog Mascot That Everyone Hated? It’s Gone
There was no way that the University of Minnesota Duluth would be able to ignore the uproar surrounding the new mascot costume that was revealed last week and hit with a giant thud on the masses. Apparently, the folks at UMD did some reflecting over the long holiday weekend and...
