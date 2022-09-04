ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Police No Longer Believe Charleston Shooting Was Random

(Charleston, SC)-- Police say they no longer believe a shooting in downtown Charleston was random. The incident early Sunday morning left five people injured. Twenty-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with unlawful carry in connection to the shooting. All five of the victims are expected to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested for string of burglaries in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested in a string of burglaries at North Charleston businesses. Jerrod Randolph Green, 35, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Summerville and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary. Officers say seven businesses in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
Maryland State
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD responds to 'alleged bank robbery' on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say they responded to an "alleged bank robbery" on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Police alerted the public to avoid the area of Pinnacle Bank just after 10:45 a.m. According to CPD, an unidentified male suspect gave a teller a note demanding money. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner: James Island Yacht Club recovered body identified

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner reported that the body recovered near the James Island Yacht Club on Monday, September 5 has been identified as Peter Perinne, a 44-year-old James Island resident. Mr. Perrine's boat was found unoccupied the night before. The cause of death is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
LADSON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

44-yr-old man’s body recovered near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. Guardsmen from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah found the body of a 44-year-old man Monday morning. Crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston recovered the body near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
CHARLESTON, SC

