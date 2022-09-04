Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash
AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
informnny.com
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
informnny.com
Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks
On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncommunitynews.com
Jay man charged following domestic dispute
JAY | Authorities said a volatile domestic dispute left a local man facing charges. New York State Police were called to a Forge Street residence at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 6 after Tyler R. Latham allegedly kicked in a neighbor’s door and held someone against their will. Police said...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
WCAX
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
newportdispatch.com
Coventry teen reported missing
COVENTRY — Authorities are seeking assistance locating a runaway juvenile from Coventry. Evan Branche, 16, is reported to have left a residence on Main Street in the town of Coventry at around 8:00 p.m. yesterday. State police say they have been actively pursuing leads on Branche’s whereabouts. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
suncommunitynews.com
Peru man charged for campground dispute
LEWIS | A Peru man was arrested on a felony weapons charge following a recent domestic dispute at a local campground. New York State Police were called to Magic Pines Campground early Aug. 25 after Daniel L. Miller, 32, allegedly pushed someone into a picnic table during a verbal altercation.
mynbc5.com
School bus driver cited for DUI after being arrested for driving erratically
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bus driver contracted by the Colchester School District was arrested and cited for DUI after he was seen driving erratically on Saturday. The South Burlington Police Department said they received a call about a bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road just after 10 a.m. The...
WCAX
NY police ID driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable
AU SABLE, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police have released the name of the driver who died in a fiery crash in Northern New York. Police say he is Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas, Nevada. They say Richards had been staying in the Clinton County area. The crash...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was found dead in a field near Route 9 Sunday morning. Investigators say foul play is not suspected. The man’s name is not being released...
stnonline.com
Vermont School Bus Driver Detained
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in South Burlington, reported WCAX News. According to the article, the police said the bus driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transporting a Colchester sports team when the bus was spotted driving erratically down the road.
suncommunitynews.com
Fatal I-87 crash claimed the life of Las Vegas man
KEESEVILLE | Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Interstate 87 that claimed the life of a Las Vegas man and are now hoping the public might be able to help. New York State Police and first responders were called to the median between Ausable and Peru at...
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted by police following assault in Troy
TROY — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Troy early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic assault at a home on Vermont Route 100, at around 12:40 a.m. Police allege that Thomas Rooney, of Troy, attempted to cause serious...
WCAX
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified a local school bus driver for allegedly driving erratically and now say he faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs. South Burlington Police say Douglas Whitney, 56, of Essex Junction, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when he was...
mynbc5.com
A shooting incident believed to be "different" leaves one man dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are searching for the suspect involved in Sunday morning’s homicide in City Hall Park that killed a 32-year-old man. Burlington police say two shots were fired around 12:45am and a male victim was hit in the head. Authorities said the victim, identified as...
WCAX
Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the early morning hours of September 4th just before 1:00 am a shooting happened in City Hall Park where 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers II, was killed. Rogers is a resident of Philadelphia according to police. The Burlington Police Department says this was a targeted attack...
WCAX
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.
Comments / 0