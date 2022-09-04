Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart passed away of natural causes on August 29th, 2022, at Benefis in Great Falls. Virginia was born in Choteau Montana May 3rd, 1943, to Leon and Jessie (Bitting) Gollehon at the Bateman Hospital. Born during a spring snowstorm she would tell stories of her father bucking a snow drift from the Salmond Ranch where he worked to get to town where her mother already was.

