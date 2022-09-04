Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
2022 Snow Rodeo bringing equipment operators from around Montana to test their skills
HELENA, Mont. - The 2022 Snow Rodeo is being hosted by Lewis and Clark County at the county fairgrounds. Equipment operators from across Montana are given the opportunity to exchange ideas, techniques, and practices with peers through friendly competition. Lewis and Clark County says attendees will test their skills operating...
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
Great Falls hosts dog obedience event
The Great Falls Dog Training Club hosted an obedience event on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Montana ExpoPark.
Fairfield Sun Times
Firefighters put out two structure fires in Great Falls over Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.
montanarightnow.com
Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: First time entrepreneurs open new Mexican restaurant in Great Falls
The vacant building adjacent to Dairy Queen in Fox Farm is now home to the new Mexican restaurant La Cocina. Owners Antonio Verbera and Josefa Davis managed a former Mexican restaurant in Great Falls and are first time business owners. "The community has been very supportive. We feel based on...
Ag program helps Great Falls shop fix 'meat vending machines'
“It's a way for us not to be open on six days a week. We can't run six days a week, so these will help a lot,” Handl said.
GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3; there were no injuries in either fire.
Fairfield Sun Times
Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started
CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
Fairfield Sun Times
Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart
Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart passed away of natural causes on August 29th, 2022, at Benefis in Great Falls. Virginia was born in Choteau Montana May 3rd, 1943, to Leon and Jessie (Bitting) Gollehon at the Bateman Hospital. Born during a spring snowstorm she would tell stories of her father bucking a snow drift from the Salmond Ranch where he worked to get to town where her mother already was.
3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Another new apartment complex is in the works for Great Falls
The new complex is slated to be built on the currently empty lot along Second Avenue North just east of 38th Street.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Fairfield Sun Times
Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
Structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is receiving mutual aid from several other fire departments - the fire is along Stuckey Road
Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Great Falls area
he scammers pretend to be from energy companies and threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made immediately.
montanarightnow.com
Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
