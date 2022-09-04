ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Fairfield Sun Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Buffalo, MT
montanarightnow.com

Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
CHOTEAU, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Peoples#Full Moon Star Party#Artemis
Fairfield Sun Times

Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
CONRAD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart

Virginia “Ginny” Lea Hart passed away of natural causes on August 29th, 2022, at Benefis in Great Falls. Virginia was born in Choteau Montana May 3rd, 1943, to Leon and Jessie (Bitting) Gollehon at the Bateman Hospital. Born during a spring snowstorm she would tell stories of her father bucking a snow drift from the Salmond Ranch where he worked to get to town where her mother already was.
CHOTEAU, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Fairfield Sun Times

Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
CHOTEAU, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy