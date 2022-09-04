ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

How Cloudflare got Kiwi Farms wrong

Today let’s talk about Kiwi Farms, Cloudflare, and whether infrastructure providers ought to take more responsibility for content moderation than they have generally taken. Kiwi Farms is a nearly 10-year-old web forum, founded by a former administrator for the popular QAnon wasteland 8chan, that has become notorious for waging online harassment campaigns against LBGT people, women, and others. It came to popular attention in recent weeks after a well known Twitch creator named Clara Sorrenti spoke out against the recent wave of anti-trans legislation in the United States, leading to terrifying threats and violence against her by people who organized on Kiwi Farms.
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Web security firm Cloudflare drops anti-trans website over ‘threat to human life’

Web security firm Cloudfare on Saturday dropped services for stalking website Kiwifarms, citing an “threat to human life” posed by the social media platform’s users. For the past few weeks, Cloudfare has faced calls from transgender rights activists to shut down the website, which they say gives a platform for users who are harassing, doxxing and threatening the LGBTQ+ community.
SOCIETY
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Europe fines Instagram $402 million for ‘mishandling’ children’s data

Regulators in Ireland slapped Instagram with a $402 million fine Monday, the second-largest fine to be imposed under the European Union's new internet privacy laws. Ireland's Data Protection Commission announced the fine Monday, saying Instagram had wrongfully displayed some private information for teen users. The fine is the second-largest to be imposed in the EU since Amazon was fined $887 million in 2021.
INTERNET
AFP

Attacker and girlfriend 'planned' attempted hit on Argentine VP

The man accused of trying to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week planned the attack with his girlfriend, according to preliminary charges filed by a judge, local media reported Wednesday. The charges seen by media Wednesday are preliminary and can still be modified, but they mark the first official charge that the attack on Kirchner was premeditated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Engadget

Signal makes Google strike organizer Meredith Whittaker its first president

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Privacy-focused messaging app Signal has hired former Google manager and tech critic Meredith Whittaker as its first president, it announced in a blog post. She's already on the board of directors, along with WhatsApp founder, interim CEO and Facebook critic Brian Acton and former CEO/encryption evangelist Moxie Marlinspike. Her focus, she said, will be on strategy, communication and the foundation's long-term financial health.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Ring expands end-to-end encryption to its battery-powered devices

Is expanding its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) offering to battery-powered cameras and doorbells, which the Amazon-owned company says are its best-selling products. It last year. "We believe we should offer a full range of privacy options to as many customers as possible," reads. "And we know that different devices make sense...
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Facebook Is Testing a Controversial Groups Feature. Why You Should Never Use It

Facebook's goal has always been the same: To get its users to spend as much time on Facebook. That makes sense, the more time someone spends on Facebook, the more the social platform is able to use their activity to learn more about them. It also means there are more opportunities to show them relevant ads. That's not unique to Facebook by the way. Neither is it nefarious, at least, not on its face.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Meta axes yet another flagging Facebook feature in apparent cost-cutting move

Add another victim to Meta’s hit list as the company recently announced it’s shutting down Facebook Neighborhoods on October 1. The shut down notice was first shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra on Twitter (opens in new tab) who posted a screenshot of a Meta project manager going by the mononym Tohm making the announcement on a Facebook Group. The project manager goes on to say the official Group for Neighborhoods will close on September 7 with the official service shutting down on October 1.
INTERNET
Engadget

Biden administration reveals details of its $50 billion chip investment plan

The Biden administration has revealed details of how it plans to invest $50 billion into kickstarting the US semiconductor industry, a month after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act. The Commerce Department says the funding will "revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry and spur innovation while creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
Engadget

TikTok denies security breach after hackers claim to have records of more than a billion users

TikTok has denied a security breach after posts on hacking forums claimed to have compromised the app’s source code, as well as account details of potentially billions of people. In a statement posted to Twitter, the company said it “found no evidence of a breach,” following an investigation of the claims. The company also told Bloomberg UK that the alleged source code posted by the hackers “is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

