9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
9to5Mac
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event later today
Apple continues the ceremony of taking down the online store ahead of its major hardware events. The Apple Store is down and is expected to come back up around 12 PT, directly after the conclusion of the live-streamed September Apple event, entitled ‘Far out’. We are expecting to...
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
ZDNet
How 'Far Out' is Apple's next big thing?
This week, Apple will be mostly concentrating on its 'Far Out' event, which is likely to see the new debut of the iPhone 14 family -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- as well as new AirPods and a new Apple Watch.
ZDNet
Just how much faster is the iPhone 14?
So, how much faster than your current iPhone will your shiny new iPhone 14 be?. It depends on which iPhone 14 you buy. If you're planning to buy the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, then you'll be getting the same A15 Bionic chip that's found in the current iPhone 13 lineup. If you go for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be getting Apple's new A16 Bionic chip.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Apple kills SIM card with eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US
During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced its killing the SIM tray for eSIM-only iPhone 14 models. It’s been rumored for a while that Apple would eventually do that, and now this becomes a reality – at least in the United States. During the keynote, Apple...
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
IGN
Apple's iPhone 14 Event: Everything Announced
Apple just finished holding its annual iPhone event and that of course meant new iPhones. There were plenty of surprised with a larger iPhone 14 Plus replacing last year's mini model and a pair of extremely well equipped iPhone Pro models. Though, the biggest surprise was perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra, which is basically Apple's wearable on steroids with a bigger screen and an extremely rugged build. In case you missed it we've rounded up every major product announcement you need to know about.
Apple event: New versions of iPhones, watches, AirPods to be introduced Wednesday
Apple’s annual rollout of new and updated products is set for Wednesday, and Apple fans are speculating on how their favorite product may change. The most anticipated product — the newest version of the iPhone — will be introduced at the event, though as in years past, what is known about the new product comes from rumors.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
ZDNet
Getting a new iPhone this week? This is the charger you'll want to buy
In what was totally not a coincidence, Anker today unveiled its Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) and Anker 541 and 543 bio-based cables, two pocket-friendly accessories that should make for the perfect companions to the *drum roll*... Apple iPhone. The new charging accessories drop in five fun colors, including black,...
