As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.

