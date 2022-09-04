Read full article on original website
HS football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 1
Some of the guys below sparkled on the big stage of Rutgers SHI Stadium during the Rumble on the Raritan held over three days in Piscataway. A few others were standouts at one one of the Zone6ix Classic battles featured at several locations over the weekend.
After long COVID left her legally blind, St. Paul woman finds strength in running group
Laura Sosalla ran last year's Twin Cities Marathon with the help of running guides-turned-friends. Her experience inspired her to want to pay it forward.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of New Jersey of last decade
When the calendar strikes March, NCAA basketball begins its rule over the sporting world. Even to people who aren’t basketball fans, it’s hard not to fall in love with the craziness of March Madness. Even from a young age, people across the country watched the NCAA Tournament and all the madness that ensues. Across the lands, in every state, perhaps in every town and city, someone is watching that Tournament hoping to one day have their own March moment.
Fabulous Labor Day forecast
It seems like summer holidays in Minnesota are cursed with inclement weather. Not this Labor Day... sun and temps in the high 70s will rule the day!
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
Nice weather in store for the Twin Cities on Labor Day
Seasonal temperatures continue early this week before a mid-week warm up. Chances for much-needed rain increase Friday.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Authorities continue to search for answers in State Fair shooting
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department ramped up law enforcement presence for the final two days of the fair, following a shooting Saturday night. Over the weekend, a man was shot, prompting an evacuation of the fairgrounds. "Obviously it was chaotic, but some of those...
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
These 3 Pa. cafes made Yelp’s list of the top 100 coffee shops
When it comes to coffee, these three Pennsylvania coffee joints really know their stuff. So much so, they’ve landed on Yelp’s Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the U.S. and Canada. The first is the White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg, which was ranked...
NJ man accused of raping fellow Penn State student inside dorm room, campus police say
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Penn State University police say a New Jersey man is facing charges after being accused of raping a fellow student inside her dorm room earlier this year. Authorities say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim while also claiming that he had...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Amazon Truck Crash Causes Delays On I-78 In Lehigh Valley: Report
A crash involving an Amazon truck caused traffic delays on I-78 in the Lehigh Valley, 6abc reports. The tractor-trailer driver lost control in the westbound lanes, crashed into a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment at Easton Road in Lower Saucon Township around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 6, the outlet says.
Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
Amazon tractor-trailer crashes down embankment off I-78 in Lehigh Valley, leaks fuel
The Amazon truck rolled down an embankment and began to leak fuel, authorities say.
Fatal Jefferson County Accident
One person is dead after a car crashed into a house on Monday morning in Jefferson County. It happened in the 2300 block of Ringgold. Timberline Road in Ringgold Township, happened just before nine am. The property owners tell us that a driver suffered a medical emergency and died before the vehicle they were operating at the house. We’re told the home is structurally sound. The family is still living there. Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash.
