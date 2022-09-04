ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of New Jersey of last decade

When the calendar strikes March, NCAA basketball begins its rule over the sporting world. Even to people who aren’t basketball fans, it’s hard not to fall in love with the craziness of March Madness. Even from a young age, people across the country watched the NCAA Tournament and all the madness that ensues. Across the lands, in every state, perhaps in every town and city, someone is watching that Tournament hoping to one day have their own March moment.
Fabulous Labor Day forecast

It seems like summer holidays in Minnesota are cursed with inclement weather. Not this Labor Day... sun and temps in the high 70s will rule the day!
Authorities continue to search for answers in State Fair shooting

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department ramped up law enforcement presence for the final two days of the fair, following a shooting Saturday night. Over the weekend, a man was shot, prompting an evacuation of the fairgrounds. "Obviously it was chaotic, but some of those...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
Fatal Jefferson County Accident

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house on Monday morning in Jefferson County. It happened in the 2300 block of Ringgold. Timberline Road in Ringgold Township, happened just before nine am. The property owners tell us that a driver suffered a medical emergency and died before the vehicle they were operating at the house. We’re told the home is structurally sound. The family is still living there. Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash.
