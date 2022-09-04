Read full article on original website
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Daily Beast
Harry Styles Jokes at Concert: I Went to Venice to ‘Spit on Chris Pine’
The reasons to worry, darling? The limit doesn’t exist. Now we’re talking about spitting on multiple continents. Harry Styles just spoke about it from the stage of his Madison Square Garden residency on Wednesday night. The Don’t Worry Darling star referenced major drama from the chaotic press tour for his new film with reported girlfriend and director Olivia Wilde, which now counts “#Spitgate” among its controversies.
Daily Beast
WATCH: Dropkick Murphys Frontman Goes on Epic Tirade Against MAGA Sycophants
Musician Ken Casey from punk band Dropkick Murphys did not hold back during a show in Pennsylvania Thursday, going on an expletive-heavy tirade against MAGA supporters, billionaires, and their sycophants. The singer and bass player, who’s known to be politically vocal, said: “If you’re out there buying those fucking hats that these swindlers are selling at their fucking fair…then you’re part of the problem... You’re being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world. You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you or your family. They care about their fucking tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket. If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election-denying shit, I will fight your ass outside if you want to,” he said to even more cheers. “Wake the fuck up!”
