Musician Ken Casey from punk band Dropkick Murphys did not hold back during a show in Pennsylvania Thursday, going on an expletive-heavy tirade against MAGA supporters, billionaires, and their sycophants. The singer and bass player, who’s known to be politically vocal, said: “If you’re out there buying those fucking hats that these swindlers are selling at their fucking fair…then you’re part of the problem... You’re being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world. You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you or your family. They care about their fucking tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket. If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re spouting off that election-denying shit, I will fight your ass outside if you want to,” he said to even more cheers. “Wake the fuck up!”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO