ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Roberts is Chicly Edgy for ‘Tell Me Lies’ in Collared Sweater and Glossy Louis Vuitton Platform Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJPoZ_0hi8qjLs00

Emma Roberts showcased her utterly chic style at home while doing press for her latest project, “Tell Me Lies” — complete with sky-high heels. The drama series, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as a couple in a tumultuous eight-year-long relationship, is based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering and premieres on Hulu on September 7.

Roberts posed on Instagram in her latest formal outfit to promote the series, which she produced under her company Belletrist TV. For the occasion, Brit Elkin styled the star in a white collared sweater and black shorts by Louis Vuitton. Roberts” knitwear included a row of round buttons for an academic appearance, while the shorts included a flared silhouette with front pleats for a contemporary finish. Roberts’ ensemble was finished with a bright red manicure and pedicure, as well as gold huggie earrings and jewelry by Melinda Maria, Rachel Katz and Bond Eye Jewelry.

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of glossy platform sandals, also by Vuitton. Her $1,370 Fame style featured black patent leather uppers with adjustable buckled ankle straps, silver LV Circle logo hardware-topped toe straps and thick platform soles. The pair were complete with block heels totaling 4.5 inches, accented by studded LV Initials lettering. The set gave Roberts’ ensemble a preppy and vintage finish, proving fitting from their ’70s inspirations.

This isn’t Roberts’ only chic outfit in recent weeks. In fact, she posed in a green-and-white-striped Dolce and Gabbana minidress with white By Far platform mules while at the beach in late August, as seen on Instagram .

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

Elevate your next look with platform sandals.

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Jardine sandals, $35 (was $80) .

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega sandals, $42 (was $69) .

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Amma sandals, $170 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Valentina Ferrer
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Kate Spade
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Bond Eye Jewelry#Lv Circle
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy