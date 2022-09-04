ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum’s Merge: Analytics suggest it is doing little to attract new users

On-chain and off-chain metrics indicate that one of the largest events to occur in crypto isn’t generating interest outside of the crypto community. As nearly all crypto users are aware of by now, the Ethereum Merge is set to occur in the middle of September, moving the chain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. This much-talked-about event has been years in the making and is now less than a month away. Outside of the hacks and token collapses of this year, the merge has been one of the most discussed events and has been omnipresent in the last week as seen in IntoTheBlock’s word cloud for Ethereum news.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin exchange inflows sink to multi-year lows

Exchange flow metrics are used to assess investor sentiment and behavior. Inflows into exchanges usually denote token holders cashing out profits. Whereas outflows typically relate to holders moving tokens off exchanges for long-term storage. Both inflows and outflows have tapered off significantly from November 2021 market highs, with inflows seeing...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned

Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 6

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $938.47 billion as of 07:00 UTC on Sept. 7 — down 5.2% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell by around $20 billion or 6.2% to $358.94 billion over the day. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap stood at $185 billion, down 7.9% from around $201 billion on Sept 6.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Rising star? FLUX enters top 100 following 130% gains over past month

Since August 6, Flux (FLUX) has increased in value by 130% and entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CryptoSlate data. On July 12, Flux bottomed at $0.394, providing the spur for a phenomenal runup that peaked on Sept. 6 at $1.437. Bull exhaustion has since set in at writing, taking Flux below the previous day’s close.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Classic falls 13%; Cardano founder recommends Ergo for POW

Ethereum Classic (ETC) fell by 13.33% since Sept. 6 after Cardano‘s (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson suggested Ethereum miners shift to Ergo while Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin said that ETC’s welcoming community made it a good coin to mine. ETC had been trading as high as $41.52, but...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Algorand mainnet performance to increase 5x after new upgrade

Proof of stake network Algorand (ALGO) has upgraded its network’s mainnet transaction capacity to 6,000 transactions per second (tps), according to a press release shared with CryptoSlate. The upgrade places the Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Compared to it, Bitcoin (BTC) processes five tps,...
FIFA
cryptoslate.com

Signature Bank suffers $4.27B deposit outflows as crypto uncertainty takes hold

Signature Bank has released its mid-Q3 update showing a decrease in spot deposit balances attributed to crypto outflows totaling $4.27 billion. “Digital deposit outflows are driven by the recent “crypto winter”, or downturn in cryptocurrency markets.”. By contrast, non-crypto deposits increased to $2.64 billion quarter-to-date, with “specialized mortgage...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Nexo Pro launches to offer industrial-level service to individual users

Digital asset exchange platform Nexo has launched its new platform, Nexo Pro, which is designed to bring industrial-level trading functions to the use of individual users. After analyzing the market and the needs of investors, the Nexo team said they realized the demand for professional-like trading for retail customers, according to a Sept. 7 news release shared with CryptoSlate.
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

Singapore’s largest bank DBS to offer crypto services to 300,000 investors

Singapore’s largest bank DBS hinted at plans to open its cryptocurrency and digital asset services to 300,000 high-net-worth clients across Asia, the Financial Times reported. The leading bank received a virtual currency license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2021 to offer crypto services to its clients. So...
WORLD
cryptoslate.com

Helium down 55% in last 30 days as challenges run rife

Helium’s HNT token is in freefall as it has lost roughly 9% of its value in the last 24 hours –the highest over this timeframe– according to CryptoSlate data. On the seven days metrics, HNT is down by 37%, falling from a high of $6.20 to as low as $3.86.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops from key levels with whales on the move; Ethereum continues to gain ground with Bellatrix fork

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 6 includes liquidations crossing $100 million as Bitcoin falls below the $19k support, CryptoVinco accusing Saylor of sending 200K BTC to Coinbase, and Ethereum’s Bellatrix fork going live. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Twitter user CryptoVinco convincingly alleged that Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Quantitative Tightening has potential to be the most disruptive ever

Quantitative tightening (QT) reduces the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. It transfers a significant amount of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities to investors. The current Fed policy is to use QT as a tool to combat inflation as well as increasing interest rates. It is the opposite of what has...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager set to auction off its assets on Sept. 13

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is set to liquidate all its assets through an auction that is scheduled for Sept. 13. Voyager announced on Sept. 7 that it had received multiplied bids from parties interested in buying up its assets. The auction is scheduled to happen on Sept. 13, 2022, at...
