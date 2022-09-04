Read full article on original website
Ethereum prints year-to-date high vs Bitcoin after Bellatrix hard fork ahead of The Merge
Ethereum has gained 15.6% against Bitcoin since the start of September and is up 6% on the day. The ETH-BTC chart has hit 0.84 BTC for the first time since December 2021 after falling to 0.49 BTC in June of this year. The Bellatrix hard fork went live today, preparing...
Bitcoin mining hash rate spikes 60% despite plummeting revenue per terra hash
The Bitcoin mining hash rate spiked as high as 298.5134 EH/s on September 4, marking a +60% spike in 24 hours. Founder of fintech research firm Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, commented that the surging hash rate posted a new all-time high for the leading cryptocurrency. Far from being an outlier,...
Ethereum’s Merge: Analytics suggest it is doing little to attract new users
On-chain and off-chain metrics indicate that one of the largest events to occur in crypto isn’t generating interest outside of the crypto community. As nearly all crypto users are aware of by now, the Ethereum Merge is set to occur in the middle of September, moving the chain from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. This much-talked-about event has been years in the making and is now less than a month away. Outside of the hacks and token collapses of this year, the merge has been one of the most discussed events and has been omnipresent in the last week as seen in IntoTheBlock’s word cloud for Ethereum news.
Research: Bitcoin exchange inflows sink to multi-year lows
Exchange flow metrics are used to assess investor sentiment and behavior. Inflows into exchanges usually denote token holders cashing out profits. Whereas outflows typically relate to holders moving tokens off exchanges for long-term storage. Both inflows and outflows have tapered off significantly from November 2021 market highs, with inflows seeing...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance ends support for USDC, Shiba Inu burns almost 50% of initial supply
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 5 includes Binance ceasing support for USDC, Michale Saylor calling Bitcoin Lightning Network the most important technology and FatManTerra tricking his followers with a fake investment scheme. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance will reportedly cease support for the USDC stablecoin across its platform...
Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned
Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 6
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $938.47 billion as of 07:00 UTC on Sept. 7 — down 5.2% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell by around $20 billion or 6.2% to $358.94 billion over the day. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap stood at $185 billion, down 7.9% from around $201 billion on Sept 6.
Rising star? FLUX enters top 100 following 130% gains over past month
Since August 6, Flux (FLUX) has increased in value by 130% and entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CryptoSlate data. On July 12, Flux bottomed at $0.394, providing the spur for a phenomenal runup that peaked on Sept. 6 at $1.437. Bull exhaustion has since set in at writing, taking Flux below the previous day’s close.
Weekly MacroSlate: Rising US dollar – The impact of high inflation, high energy and rising rates on Bitcoin price
The market has eased expectations for a 75 bps hike at the September FOMC meeting as the unemployment rate jumps to 3.7%. The United States 2-Year Treasury Note went to its highest percentage level since 2007. Japanese Yen fell to a 24-year low, breaking 140 — a key psychological level...
Ethereum Classic falls 13%; Cardano founder recommends Ergo for POW
Ethereum Classic (ETC) fell by 13.33% since Sept. 6 after Cardano‘s (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson suggested Ethereum miners shift to Ergo while Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin said that ETC’s welcoming community made it a good coin to mine. ETC had been trading as high as $41.52, but...
Algorand mainnet performance to increase 5x after new upgrade
Proof of stake network Algorand (ALGO) has upgraded its network’s mainnet transaction capacity to 6,000 transactions per second (tps), according to a press release shared with CryptoSlate. The upgrade places the Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Compared to it, Bitcoin (BTC) processes five tps,...
FIFA・
Signature Bank suffers $4.27B deposit outflows as crypto uncertainty takes hold
Signature Bank has released its mid-Q3 update showing a decrease in spot deposit balances attributed to crypto outflows totaling $4.27 billion. “Digital deposit outflows are driven by the recent “crypto winter”, or downturn in cryptocurrency markets.”. By contrast, non-crypto deposits increased to $2.64 billion quarter-to-date, with “specialized mortgage...
Nexo Pro launches to offer industrial-level service to individual users
Digital asset exchange platform Nexo has launched its new platform, Nexo Pro, which is designed to bring industrial-level trading functions to the use of individual users. After analyzing the market and the needs of investors, the Nexo team said they realized the demand for professional-like trading for retail customers, according to a Sept. 7 news release shared with CryptoSlate.
Singapore’s largest bank DBS to offer crypto services to 300,000 investors
Singapore’s largest bank DBS hinted at plans to open its cryptocurrency and digital asset services to 300,000 high-net-worth clients across Asia, the Financial Times reported. The leading bank received a virtual currency license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2021 to offer crypto services to its clients. So...
Research: HODL waves show short-term holders at level lower than 2019 bear market bottom
HODL Waves are an indicator that bundles all active supply addresses by age bands. Each colored band shows the percentage of Bitcoin in existence that was last moved within the time period denoted in the legend. A review of the current state of the HODL Waves chart by CryptoSlate indicates...
Helium down 55% in last 30 days as challenges run rife
Helium’s HNT token is in freefall as it has lost roughly 9% of its value in the last 24 hours –the highest over this timeframe– according to CryptoSlate data. On the seven days metrics, HNT is down by 37%, falling from a high of $6.20 to as low as $3.86.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops from key levels with whales on the move; Ethereum continues to gain ground with Bellatrix fork
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 6 includes liquidations crossing $100 million as Bitcoin falls below the $19k support, CryptoVinco accusing Saylor of sending 200K BTC to Coinbase, and Ethereum’s Bellatrix fork going live. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Twitter user CryptoVinco convincingly alleged that Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor...
Research: Quantitative Tightening has potential to be the most disruptive ever
Quantitative tightening (QT) reduces the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. It transfers a significant amount of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities to investors. The current Fed policy is to use QT as a tool to combat inflation as well as increasing interest rates. It is the opposite of what has...
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager set to auction off its assets on Sept. 13
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is set to liquidate all its assets through an auction that is scheduled for Sept. 13. Voyager announced on Sept. 7 that it had received multiplied bids from parties interested in buying up its assets. The auction is scheduled to happen on Sept. 13, 2022, at...
Vitalik Buterin poll reveals community want 5-letter .eth domain name for $100
A Twitter poll by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has revealed that around 50% of the crypto community think the fair price for a 5-letter .eth domain name for 100 years is less than $100. According to responses from the community, the “under $100” price is the best because it would...
