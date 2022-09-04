Emergency Medical Services personnel from all across Burt County gathered at the city auditorium in Tekamah last weekend for a first-of-its-kind conference and training seminar. Forty-three EMS personnel participated in the conference. Every fire district in the county was represented. The conference took place over three days, culminating in a simulation in which EMS teams from each rural rescue department were evaluated on their response. The scenario involved an ATV accident in which a male victim was unconscious and bleeding. Two young women were also involved in the accident. They were volunteers done up to look like they had injuries as well.

