Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
WOWT
Proposal for second Costco location in West Omaha advances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Planning Commission board gave its initial approval to a plan to allow a new Costco location into West Omaha. The board voted Wednesday afternoon to re-zone the property and send the matter before the Omaha City Council. The council’s decision process generally takes at least three meetings; if the council passes it, the issue will again be taken up by the planning board before a final approval is issued.
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet […] The post Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
WOWT
Cameras added at Omaha-metro’s recycling drop-off site combat illegal dumping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About one month ago there was garbage everywhere at one of Omaha’s recycling drop-off sites. The city took unique measures to get people to follow the rules. At times this summer, people left behind anything and everything at the recycling drop-off site in Elkhorn. Stuff...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week
This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries.
WOWT
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
WOWT
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
WOWT
Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha. Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75. It was the...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
doniphanherald.com
Yesterdays
Emergency Medical Services personnel from all across Burt County gathered at the city auditorium in Tekamah last weekend for a first-of-its-kind conference and training seminar. Forty-three EMS personnel participated in the conference. Every fire district in the county was represented. The conference took place over three days, culminating in a simulation in which EMS teams from each rural rescue department were evaluated on their response. The scenario involved an ATV accident in which a male victim was unconscious and bleeding. Two young women were also involved in the accident. They were volunteers done up to look like they had injuries as well.
Omahawks air show draws interest, raises money for a good cause
Hundreds of planes took to the sky Monday for the air show, which raises money for charity, but what goes up must come down. Still, interest in the hobby is taking off.
doniphanherald.com
Carbon monoxide from car left running in garage linked to deaths of three Omahans
Carbon monoxide from a car left running inside a garage last week caused the deaths of three people in a southwest Omaha home. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department said investigators from the Omaha Police Department notified him Wednesday of the determination. A police spokesman said the car was a Toyota Camry.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police chief accused of bypassing woman, redacting discipline records
They were on opposite sides of the courtroom. The plaintiff, Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, sat closest to the jury that will decide whether Omaha’s police chief was retaliating against her when he bypassed her for deputy police chief, though she scored as the highest candidate in 2018. The defendant, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, sat next to a deputy city attorney who said Schmaderer had eight reasons why he didn’t hire Belcastro-Gonzalez to be one of his top advisers.
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
