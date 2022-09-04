Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Hunterdon County Democrat field hockey season preview, 2022
North Hunterdon’s gradual climb to the top culminated last fall with the program’s first-ever state title, as it defeated Moorestown 1-0 in the Group 3 final. A program which recorded just two wins in 2017 saw its winning percentage increase every year since, on its way to a 21-2 campaign in 2022.
HS girls soccer preview: North Bergen aims to prove 2021 was no fluke
On the surface, it would appear that the North Bergen High School girls soccer team has undergone significant change with a new coach and several new starters. But with longtime assistant Edwin Ventura now the head coach and several upperclassmen now in prominent roles after waiting their turn, the belief is that 2022 will be a continuation of what the Bruins have been building now for nine seasons, rather than a new era for the program that went 13-5 and made the Hudson County Tournament championship game last year.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 2 HS football games this weekend for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing. Week 2 starts this week with a couple of games on Thursday before a full state of games is on the docket on Friday and Saturday. NJ.com will be live streaming two games this week for free, beginning with Big...
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Attackers to Watch, 2022
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Barstool's Portnoy Samples Slice From Longtime North Jersey Restaurateur
Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy finally made it to Casa D'Pizza.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was hoping to stop by earlier in the summer, but the Denville pizzeria had already closed.Knowing the pizza was rated 8.8 on his company's One Bite pizza review app, he knew he had to come back.La…
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano nearing milestone as Scarlet Knights prepare for Wagner
He was a legitimate old-school football coach, one who believed in the little details. His biggest belief: Hard work yields great rewards. In one word: “Stately.”. No, that’s not a description of the current Rutgers football coach. That’s how the current Rutgers football coach described his predecessor, the late Frank Burns.
Boys soccer: Can’t-miss games for opening week of the season
The boys soccer season officially starts in one day, and the first three days of the season is loaded with matchups that will see Top 20 showdowns, renewed rivalries and divisional battles. Here are the top games for the opening week of the season, broken down by day:
HS football Top 20 for Sept. 5: Out-of-state games, showcases cause early havoc
When it comes to the changes in this week’s NJ.com Football Top 20 — the rises, the falls, the comings and the goings — it starts right at the tippy top. Just two weekends — a total of seven game days — into the 2022 season and there is a new No. 1 team in the state. In a corresponding move, there is also a new No. 2.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
boozyburbs.com
Two Bergen Spots Named Best in Jersey for Sushi
NJ.com has shared their list for New Jersey’s 35 greatest sushi restaurants, ranked (. This is their first ever list or ranking of the food, which included sushi, sashimi and rolls. There were two spots from Bergen County who made the list of thirty-five. Shumi in Ridgewood (Website) came...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Winning Lottery Ticket For $693.5K Sold In Bergen County
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket good for $693,534 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 4, drawing was sold at Leonia News & Stationery, 338 Broad Ave., in Leonia. The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 29, 36 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02. The...
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Ex-Yankees prospect returns to rotation for A’s
Oakland A’s pitcher James Kaprielian has rejoined the rotation. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver
PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
