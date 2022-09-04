The Florida Gators are fresh off a massive win over No. 7 Utah. It was the first win of the Billy Napier era and it couldn’t have been a bigger statement. As a result of the win over a team many thought could be a College Football Playoff contender, the Gators have skyrocketed up the national rankings. Previously unranked, Florida’s win over Utah earned the Gators the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Poll. This Saturday’s game against Kentucky – ranked No. 20 – was always going to be a big SEC clash, but the win over Utah made it even bigger for Florida.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO