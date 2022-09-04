Read full article on original website
Billy Napier is already dealing with rising expectations as Florida had the biggest upset of last week with a surprising victory over No. 7 Utah. Florida went from being unranked to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. “I think obviously people watch us play and develop...
The Florida Gators are fresh off a massive win over No. 7 Utah. It was the first win of the Billy Napier era and it couldn’t have been a bigger statement. As a result of the win over a team many thought could be a College Football Playoff contender, the Gators have skyrocketed up the national rankings. Previously unranked, Florida’s win over Utah earned the Gators the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Poll. This Saturday’s game against Kentucky – ranked No. 20 – was always going to be a big SEC clash, but the win over Utah made it even bigger for Florida.
Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
Zero-gravity chairs, a cryotherapy chamber and a screen large enough for the football team to line up and strategize — all features of UF’s new high-tech football facility made exclusively for the Florida Gators. Many hope UF’s investment of $85 million into Gators football pays off, as the...
Billy Napier is pumping the brakes on all the hype surrounding Florida after its impressive win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier said the Gators still need to focus on responding to success the right way. “I know we’re all ready to put the...
Ryan Leaf is among those who believe Utah will be able to bounce back from its Week 1 loss to Florida. “If Utah handles their business I could still see a one-loss Utah still being in the conversation for the College Football Playoff,” Leaf said. “They play as good as they could to ultimately not win the game. This team is still very very talented and very good.”
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26. “During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match...
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
