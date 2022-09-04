ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida Gators announce sellout for SEC clash vs. Kentucky

The Florida Gators are fresh off a massive win over No. 7 Utah. It was the first win of the Billy Napier era and it couldn’t have been a bigger statement. As a result of the win over a team many thought could be a College Football Playoff contender, the Gators have skyrocketed up the national rankings. Previously unranked, Florida’s win over Utah earned the Gators the No. 12 spot in the latest AP Poll. This Saturday’s game against Kentucky – ranked No. 20 – was always going to be a big SEC clash, but the win over Utah made it even bigger for Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper makes bold prediction for Florida-Kentucky game

Roman Harper isn’t too high on the Kentucky Wildcats’ chances against the Florida Gators on Saturday. A top 20 showdown is in the cards at Florida Field as the No. 12 Gators are set to host the No. 20 Wildcats under the lights in Gainesville. Florida, in Billy Napier’s debut, took down Utah in its season opener, while Kentucky defeated Miami of Ohio. But Harper feels that this one will go the way of the Gators.
kslsports.com

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy Visits Injured LLWS Player

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy visited Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League World Series (LLWS) player on Monday in Salt Lake City. Easton Oliverson’s Instagram (@miraclesfortank) posted the visit from Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Tuesday morning. “Tank had a very special...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ryan Leaf isn't ready to eliminate Utah from the playoff discussion

Ryan Leaf is among those who believe Utah will be able to bounce back from its Week 1 loss to Florida. “If Utah handles their business I could still see a one-loss Utah still being in the conversation for the College Football Playoff,” Leaf said. “They play as good as they could to ultimately not win the game. This team is still very very talented and very good.”
uvureview.com

Kazna Tanuvasa breaks the UVU all-time kills record

In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26. “During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
utahstories.com

HOW WE ATE THEN & NOW: Thirty Years of Utah Dining Scene

When I moved to Utah 30 years ago, the dining scene here ― and especially in Salt Lake City and Park City ― was a very different animal than today. Looking back over the past three decades got me thinking about how differently we eat now than we did then. The monster “fast-casual” restaurant trend that has blown up in the past few years wasn’t really happening in 1992, unless perhaps we count the locally-owned Training Table, which I understand is attempting a comeback. More generally, there simply weren’t the plethora of chain and franchise restaurants back then. We didn’t have a single Popeyes, In-N-Out, Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, or even a Starbucks.
