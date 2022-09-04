ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ridgefield teachers and the district head back to the bargaining table

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield Education Association is meeting this evening with the Ridgefield School District for another bargaining session. The union has already authorized a strike if they can't reach an agreement. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Ridgefield teachers authorize strike. Teachers are asking for a cost-of-living increase among other...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Permit no longer needed to visit Multnomah Falls, says officials

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Columbia Gorge officials announced in a tweet this morning that, as of today, permits are not required to visit Multnomah Falls or the Waterfall Corridor. May of 2022 officials required a permit for cars in the "Waterfall Corridor" between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

North Portland neighborhood holds job fair at Dawson Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland neighborhood came together Tuesday for a career and resource fair at Dawson Park. The event was part of an ongoing effort by community leaders and volunteers to make the Eliot neighborhood safer. Organizers shared ways to access health care, employment opportunities and other...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

PAC aims to recall three Salem-Keizer school board members

SALEM, Ore. — There’s an effort underway to recall three members of the Salem-Keizer school board. The petitions were filed Aug. 25 by the political action committee Salem Keizer Education First. It alleges Osvaldo Avila, Ashley Carson Cottingham, and Karina Guzmán Ortiz are not prioritizing the education of...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton School District welcomes over 800 new staff members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — More school districts across Portland and Washington welcomed back students Tuesday morning for their first day. At Sunset High School, 9th graders were the stars of the show, as staff and upperclassmen cheered them on in the school gym, welcoming them to their new school.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Annual fall arts issue

PORTLAND, Ore. — We’re just weeks away from the official start of fall. While the changing of the season brings crisp weather and colorful leaves, it also brings Willamette Week’s annual fall arts issue. And while progressive art is common in Portland, some argue recent political events...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeland Security Investigations discusses online student safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As we all know, social media can play a big role in the back-to-school season. But child predators know this as well. Ever-evolving technology, gaming sites and social platforms aren't making it any easier for parents and law enforcement to keep kids safe online. KATU...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cross-country bike ride for cancer kicks off in Cannon Beach

A cross-country bike ride to raise money for cancer research kicked off Wednesday morning at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach. The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride involves more than 100 employees from pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb. Their goal is to raise more than a million dollars in support...
CANNON BEACH, OR
KATU.com

2 'unclaimed veterans' receive military burial in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two “unclaimed veterans” were honored Wednesday with a proper military burial. Robert Greer, 90, was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jesse Pearce, 55, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Both men died in Portland this summer with no family to claim their...
PORTLAND, OR

