Drazan holds roundtable on public safety, key issue for all governor candidates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon's historic governor's race continue to focus heavily on public safety. At a roundtable Tuesday, Republican candidate Christine Drazan heard from victims of crime and small business owners in Portland about their concerns. “They break into buildings at random -- period -- seeing what...
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Ridgefield teachers and the district head back to the bargaining table
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield Education Association is meeting this evening with the Ridgefield School District for another bargaining session. The union has already authorized a strike if they can't reach an agreement. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Ridgefield teachers authorize strike. Teachers are asking for a cost-of-living increase among other...
Group files suit against Portland for ADA violation over camps, tents blocking sidewalks
A group is filing a lawsuit against the City of Portland for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, claiming the city has not done enough to keep sidewalks clear of homeless camps and tents. The lawsuit says the city has only taken limited action to keep sidewalks clear of encampments...
Permit no longer needed to visit Multnomah Falls, says officials
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Columbia Gorge officials announced in a tweet this morning that, as of today, permits are not required to visit Multnomah Falls or the Waterfall Corridor. May of 2022 officials required a permit for cars in the "Waterfall Corridor" between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park....
North Portland neighborhood holds job fair at Dawson Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland neighborhood came together Tuesday for a career and resource fair at Dawson Park. The event was part of an ongoing effort by community leaders and volunteers to make the Eliot neighborhood safer. Organizers shared ways to access health care, employment opportunities and other...
PAC aims to recall three Salem-Keizer school board members
SALEM, Ore. — There’s an effort underway to recall three members of the Salem-Keizer school board. The petitions were filed Aug. 25 by the political action committee Salem Keizer Education First. It alleges Osvaldo Avila, Ashley Carson Cottingham, and Karina Guzmán Ortiz are not prioritizing the education of...
Salem-Keizer Public Schools students return as district works to 'set the foundation'
Thousands of families headed back to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school in Oregon's second largest school district, Salem-Keizer Public Schools. These first few weeks back in the classroom are the most crucial to the district and students. After so much instability caused by the pandemic, the...
Beaverton School District welcomes over 800 new staff members
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — More school districts across Portland and Washington welcomed back students Tuesday morning for their first day. At Sunset High School, 9th graders were the stars of the show, as staff and upperclassmen cheered them on in the school gym, welcoming them to their new school.
Fire activity prompts increase in evacuation levels for Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to raise evacuation levels Tuesday night. The fire has burned more than 18,000 acres and is 12% contained. About 850 fire personnel are battling the...
Police: Elected public official arrested in connection with killing of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say an arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a veteran news reporter. Officers on Wednesday arrested Robert Telles, the Clark County public administrator, as a suspect in the homicide of Jeff German on Sept. 3. A red GMC...
Willamette Week: Annual fall arts issue
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’re just weeks away from the official start of fall. While the changing of the season brings crisp weather and colorful leaves, it also brings Willamette Week’s annual fall arts issue. And while progressive art is common in Portland, some argue recent political events...
New 'overt' cameras in Gresham; police say they reduce crime, help investigations
GRESHAM, Ore. — The city of Gresham has added more cameras to its crime-fighting capabilities. In May of this year, 15 additional cameras were purchased by the city. Those 15 cameras now bring the city’s total to 24 cameras, with 10 more on the way. The city is...
Oregon man faces fentanyl distribution charges after deadly overdose of Portland teenager
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing federal charges, accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 17-year-old in Portland. Duane Robert Hill, 38, of Gresham, is facing federal charges related to fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. According...
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
Homeland Security Investigations discusses online student safety
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As we all know, social media can play a big role in the back-to-school season. But child predators know this as well. Ever-evolving technology, gaming sites and social platforms aren't making it any easier for parents and law enforcement to keep kids safe online. KATU...
Cross-country bike ride for cancer kicks off in Cannon Beach
A cross-country bike ride to raise money for cancer research kicked off Wednesday morning at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach. The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride involves more than 100 employees from pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb. Their goal is to raise more than a million dollars in support...
2 'unclaimed veterans' receive military burial in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two “unclaimed veterans” were honored Wednesday with a proper military burial. Robert Greer, 90, was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jesse Pearce, 55, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Both men died in Portland this summer with no family to claim their...
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in Western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
