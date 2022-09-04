Read full article on original website
Related
Ouachita Baptist University mourns loss of football player
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The entire Arkadelphia community has been in mourning over the loss of a leader on campus. 21-year-old Clark Yarbrough died after collapsing early on Sunday morning, but the details of his death have not been released, because an autopsy is underway. In honor of Yarbrough, the...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas community mourns loss of college football player
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) football team is mourning the loss of one of their own as the university announced that a player died after collapsing on Sunday morning. The university posted online, announcing the passing of 21-year-old senior lineman, Clark Yarbrough, with the cause of...
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Lloyd Bright takes top watermelon weigh-off prize
WASHINGTON – On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The...
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 29. Terry Wade, 47, Hot Springs, failure to appear. Tuesday, August 30. Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia,...
UPDATE: Bryant police locate 3 teen escapees
Bryant police say they are looking for three escaped inmates from the Alexander Youth Services.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Blevins VFD Responds To Wreck On US 371
The Blevins Fire Department responded to a 1 vehicle accident 9.4.22 at Harris Curve on U S 371. The flatbed trailer loaded with empty concrete sacks broke away from the tractor and overturned. The tractor remained upright. No injuries. Pafford EMS, ASP and HCSO also responded.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Labor Day
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
hopeprescott.com
Fair starts Monday with parade
PRESCOTT – It’s fair time in Nevada County. From Sept. 8-17, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will be hopping. Thursday and Friday will be set up times for the different arts, crafts and photography, along with the commercial booths being set up. On Saturday, Sept. 10, entries may be made for crops, fall garden and farm products, along with household articles, quilts, coverlets, clothing, photography, crafts, educational and commercial booths. These same items can be entered Sunday, Sept. 11 as well.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
swark.today
Trash bags, rubbish pick-up become points of contention between City of Hope and Hope Housing Authority
How tenants of government-subsidized housing receive their trash bags from the Hope Sanitation Department, and whether tenants are having their rubbish picked up have been the subjects of extensive correspondence between the city of Hope’s leaders and the Housing Authority since April of this year. Item seven on the...
Comments / 1