10 Practical Ways to Prioritize Decarbonization in Maritime Operations
Emissions have become a key factor in decision making for organizations that deal with marine freight. There are numerous opportunities to consider decarbonization throughout the voyage lifecycle—from pre-fixture analysis and scheduling, to ongoing voyage operations, settlement, and beyond. Surfacing specific ways that decarbonization comes into play at each point in the commercial workflow empowers organizations and their various stakeholders to make small sustainability improvements that add up to make a significant impact.
The Lab at Brookes Bell: Supporting the Global Maritime Industry
When a global pandemic engulfed the world two years ago, the task of building a state-of-the-art laboratory to conduct quality checks on vessels would be an uphill struggle. The Lab, based in the UK, has been up and running for 18 months and is offering state-of-the-art testing facilities for a broad range of industries including the maritime industry. Despite the difficulties of setting up this sophisticated service during a global pandemic, maritime and energy services consultancy Brookes Bell launched the service in January 2021. It offers an independent laboratory facility with advanced testing and inspection facilities, a modern laboratory, engineering workshop space, flexible training facilities and offices.
North Sea Port Congestion at Critical Level, Hindering Global Trade
Supply bottlenecks and congestion in container shipping are becoming more entrenched and are impacting the global exchange of goods warns the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW) in its latest update on Germany and global trade. According to the IFW, ship congestion in the North Sea has increased and compounded with issues around the globe is likely contributing to a full recovery in global trade and a further decline in container shipping rates.
MSC to Use DNV System to Reduce Dangers of Parametric Rolling
After a series of high-profile container losses in recent years, the shipping industry is taking steps to address the challenges of parametric rolling which builds quickly and in the case of containerships can subject them to stains that exceed the limits of lashing and stacking systems. Mediterranean Shipping Company is becoming the first global liner company to implement a new system developed by DNV to reduce the risk of container losses due to parametric or synchronous rolling.
Koreans Lead Program to Commercialize Level 2 Autonomous Ships in 2023
Autonomous shipping using artificial intelligence and other technologies first to assist with navigation and ultimately to take command of ocean-going ships continues to make progress. While most of the systems currently available are only providing decision support to the bridge crew, a partnership led by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries expects to commercialize a second-level system with autonomous control supervised by an onboard crew by July 2023.
Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil
A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
DSME and DNV Partner to Develop and Promote Wind Rotor
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is accelerating efforts to introduce its version of a rotor sail for application on large commercial ships. The shipyard which has been conducting research into rotor design and received an initial design approval in March 2021 looks to advance the technology as part of its efforts to produce eco-friendly ships.
SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China
The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
Vessel Becomes Unique Lab and Demonstrator for New Technologies
One of the challenges for shipowners and operators in deciding on new technologies is often that they needed to be ordered without experiencing how they perform in real-life environments. Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, unveiled at SMM in Hamburg a unique new solution, a demonstrator and innovation vessel that presents a platform to experience different technologies.
COSCO and China Merchants Exploring Methanol Fueled Ships
Methanol is continuing to gain momentum as a leading option for the shipping industry to address decarbonization. Already adopted by an emerging group of shipping lines, two of China’s leading shipping companies are joining the effort focusing on methanol for their future fuel choice. During a meeting discussing the...
Shipping Industry Initiative Seeks to Measure and Abate Methane Slip
A collation of leading companies from across the shipping industry are coming together in the latest effort to address the ongoing controversy over methane emissions from ships fueled with LNG. The Methane Abatement in Maritime initiative is a technology acceleration program aimed at identifying, accelerating, and advocating technology solutions to measure and manage methane emissions, commonly referred to as methane slip.
LNG Carriers Continue to Lead Newbuilds with Further $2.6B in Orders
Newbuilding orders for LNG carriers, which had already been leading the industry in 2022, recorded another significant jump with an additional $2.6 billion in contracts reported by two of South Korea’s large shipbuilders. Orders in the sector are growing rapidly both as Qatar prepares for its massive expansion of production as well other emerging nations seek to fulfill the growing import demand for LNG from Europe, Japan, and China.
Langh Ship Orders Feeder Ships that will Help Pioneer New Technologies
Langh Ship, based in Finland, ordered a new generation of highly efficient feeder containerships which will also be used to pioneer new technologies designed for the future challenges of the shipping industry. In addition to being specifically designed for the challenges of the Northern European market, including an ice-class hull, the vessels will incorporate advanced technologies from the shipping company’s sister organization Langh Tech. With orders such as this, European feeder ships are at the front of the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
