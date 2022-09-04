When a global pandemic engulfed the world two years ago, the task of building a state-of-the-art laboratory to conduct quality checks on vessels would be an uphill struggle. The Lab, based in the UK, has been up and running for 18 months and is offering state-of-the-art testing facilities for a broad range of industries including the maritime industry. Despite the difficulties of setting up this sophisticated service during a global pandemic, maritime and energy services consultancy Brookes Bell launched the service in January 2021. It offers an independent laboratory facility with advanced testing and inspection facilities, a modern laboratory, engineering workshop space, flexible training facilities and offices.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO