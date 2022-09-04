Volunteers needed for Kent’s Fall Litter Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17
Volunteers are needed for Kent’s Fall Litter Cleanup, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 onthe East Hill, West Hill and Downtown.
This event will run – rain or shine – from 9 a.m. – Noon, and volunteers can choose which areas:
- East Hill: Golden Steer Restaurant (23826 104th Ave SE)
- Downtown: Kherson Park (307 West Gowe)
- West Hill: West Hill Plaza (24700 Military Road) or
- Clean your own location
Each spring and fall the City of Kent hosts TeamUp2CleanUp, a litter cleanup event where community members work to beautify Kent as individuals or in teams at various locations around the city.
Organizers will provide*:
- Garbage bags
- Garbage disposal
- Safety vests
- Litter grabbers
* Supplies are limited
Learn more and sign-up online here.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
WHERE: Golden Steer, Kherson Park, West Hill Plaza
Comments / 1