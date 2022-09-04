ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Car crashes into van on South Florida highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
Click10.com

Records detail response times to deadly boat crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – With the vessel now in the hands of state investigators, Local 10 News is learning new details about how long it took officials to respond to a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Sunday night that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a number of other teens injured.
CBS Miami

Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile.  She would brighten up every room she walked into.  She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
Miami New Times

Miami Police Department Seeks $37,000 for New Military-Style Sniper Rifles

Over the years, the Miami Police Department (MPD) has routinely asked the City of Miami for funding to fortify its stockpile of weapons, gadgets, and technology. Weeks after the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the MPD put in a request to rush-order $300,000 worth of military-grade armor. The department sought another $100,000 for assault rifles, rifle scopes, and related equipment the following month. In 2019, the police force asked for $70,000 to spend on powerful phone-spying tech for use in criminal investigations.
