Baton Rouge, LA

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Police make arrest in fatal car accident from July; driver crashed into stopped car on shoulder of Interstate

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Wednesday who is allegedly responsible for a fatal car crash that happened in July. According to arrest paperwork, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph was driving a Hyundai Elantra that had a bumper zip-tied on to the front of their car. On July 13, Joseph was driving along I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when the bumper fell off and they pulled off to the shoulder to reattach the part.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd. According to BRPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers were behind a vehicle that was reported stolen around I-12 West and Airline. Police say the driver refused to stop and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home

HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
HAMMOND, LA
Public Safety
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Four children among six hurt in vehicle crash on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire Department all responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The original report stated that a vehicle had crashed into a home. The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man steals checks from mailbox, sells information on dark web

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation found he had stolen checks from a mailbox and sold them on the dark web. Police said a woman had dropped off 41 checks at a mailbox on Millwood Drive in December. After the checks had been mailed, she and the company she works for reportedly received notice the checks were being sold on the dark web.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA

