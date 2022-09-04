Read full article on original website
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
1 Driver Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash On Bluebonnet Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)
Police reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Bluebonnet Blvd. The crash happened on Wednesday, September 7, at 2:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Police: 6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested after shootout near downtown Hammond overnight
HAMMOND - Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested overnight after a shootout near downtown Hammond. The Hammond Police Department said they responded to reports of gunfire at North Oak and West Robert Streets, near Cate Square Park, around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle with several...
Suspected MDMA powder, suspected synthetic marijuana, meth and more uncovered during vehicle search near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
Police make arrest in fatal car accident from July; driver crashed into stopped car on shoulder of Interstate
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Wednesday who is allegedly responsible for a fatal car crash that happened in July. According to arrest paperwork, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph was driving a Hyundai Elantra that had a bumper zip-tied on to the front of their car. On July 13, Joseph was driving along I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when the bumper fell off and they pulled off to the shoulder to reattach the part.
Man accused of preying on young girls at bus stops tied to unsolved kidnapping attempt from last year
BATON ROUGE - A hooded sweatshirt helped police link one man to at least three separate attacks where he allegedly tried to grab young girls who were a waiting for a school bus, including one encounter that went unsolved for nearly a year. Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested Tuesday and...
Police chase overnight ends in crash on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that happened overnight ended in a crash on Bluebonnet Blvd. According to BRPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers were behind a vehicle that was reported stolen around I-12 West and Airline. Police say the driver refused to stop and...
4 Children Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Winbourne Ave at [..]
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home
HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week
BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
BRPD looking for person possibly linked to recent residential burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital Region Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department need your help. Both agencies would like you to take a look at the picture below. “Investigators believe this individual is connected in a residential burglary that occurred on August 30, 2022,” according to...
Four children among six hurt in vehicle crash on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire Department all responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The original report stated that a vehicle had crashed into a home. The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of...
Head of state agency loses her job after arrest in drug deal that led to I-12 chase
LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon and later was removed from her position following the arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private...
Man steals checks from mailbox, sells information on dark web
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation found he had stolen checks from a mailbox and sold them on the dark web. Police said a woman had dropped off 41 checks at a mailbox on Millwood Drive in December. After the checks had been mailed, she and the company she works for reportedly received notice the checks were being sold on the dark web.
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
