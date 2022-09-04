BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO