Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 5:15 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that Taylor lost control of his ATV, which subsequently flipped over and landed in a nearby field. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and toxicology results are pending.

The crash and Taylor’s death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

