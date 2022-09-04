ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolono, IL

Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd1Zt_0hi8p6Ah00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 5:15 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that Taylor lost control of his ATV, which subsequently flipped over and landed in a nearby field. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and toxicology results are pending.

The crash and Taylor’s death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

State Police reveal new details about Friday crash

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Tolono man killed in all-terrain vehicle crash

PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois. Officials said Taylor...
PHILO, IL
WCIA

Champaign County emergency services fall victim to nationwide shortages

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some ambulance providers feel their vehicles need critical improvements, but a national shortage is putting up a roadblock.  The Champaign County Fire Cheifs Association (CCFCA) reached out to state leaders for help. In a letter to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, they said their equipment needs microchips to function and are concerned […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
Accidents
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Tolono, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Philo, IL
WCIA

Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Alleged kidnapper taken into custody

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- An alleged kidnapper has been taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, officers received reports of an alleged abduction on September 4, 2022 at approximately 7:25 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw a women be physically forced into...
MANSFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
newschannel20.com

Suspect arrested in shots fired outside Port Royal bar

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say the suspect has been identified and arrested. No additional information was released. Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at...
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Garage fire Saturday morning in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire crews were called to a home on the east side Saturday morning for a fire inside of a garage. Authorities responded around 9:30 a.m. to 15 Prenzler Drive after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home. Authorities say fire was seen coming from the garage....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Circle K robbery suspect at large

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase

CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
MANSFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Welcome Aboard Three New Probationary Officers

(Above) Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses newly sworn in Probationary Officers (L to R) Christian McMilleon, Caleb Finley, and Kendl Gulick. It was a special moment for three young men and their families when Kendl Gulick, Caleb Finley, and Christian McMilleon were all sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Junior as Danville Probationary Police Officers. For Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates it was another step in getting closer to a full 70 police officers on the team, with the numbers now into the upper 60s. He says more are hopefully coming soon; as the department continues to find those right for the job, with the right approach.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Deadly disease killing deer in Meadowbrook Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Late summer and early fall months can be a deadly time for wildlife. The Urbana Park District is dealing with the problem after finding the bodies of several deer. And the park is working with other groups to find out why. Meadowbrook Park officials said...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Dept. hosting annual 9/11 memorial

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department will be holding their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this Sunday and they are inviting the public to attend. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial. The Memorial is located in the northeast corner of West Side Park, located at 400 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rainfall reports from Labor Day Weekend 2022

Batches of scattered heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area from Friday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy