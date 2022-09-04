Well, it made so much sense that a McDonald's in Texas would have had a McDonald's shaped like a Happy Meal, right? I can't think of a 'happier' state than Texas! Up until about 2016, McDonald's located at 13105 Montfort Dr. in Dallas, Texas used to be shaped like a Happy Meal! Unfortunately, it was remodeled in 2016 and no longer resembles a Happy Meal! Dang, it! It used to be one of the most unique in Texas and the world. Oh well, let's order a Happy Meal and take a tour of what used to be the Happy Meal McDonald's!

