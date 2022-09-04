ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks

Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

A New South Texas-Inspired Ice House Debuts on Henderson Avenue and Two Local Hotspots Expand

DL Mack's debuts its second location in Preston Hollow this week. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill

FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’

From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Remember When This Texas City Had The McDonald’s Shaped Like A Happy Meal?

Well, it made so much sense that a McDonald's in Texas would have had a McDonald's shaped like a Happy Meal, right? I can't think of a 'happier' state than Texas! Up until about 2016, McDonald's located at 13105 Montfort Dr. in Dallas, Texas used to be shaped like a Happy Meal! Unfortunately, it was remodeled in 2016 and no longer resembles a Happy Meal! Dang, it! It used to be one of the most unique in Texas and the world. Oh well, let's order a Happy Meal and take a tour of what used to be the Happy Meal McDonald's!
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

You Might Swoon Over This Poetic Oak Cliff Bungalow

How do thy love this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans? She’s a darling Oak Cliff bungalow on N. Rosemont Ave., listed by Cynthia Paine-Drennan of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. Let us count the ways — Classic character with modern upgrades, a beautifully-landscaped yard, and excellent location are all part of the poetry of this home.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch

When you put your family’s name on the beef you serve at your ten Dallas restaurants, as Harwood Hospitality has done, the steaks and burgers had better be good. “For the last few years, we’ve been working with a small group of ranchers to raise our own super-prime Akaushi beef cattle,” says Taylor Kearney, Harwood’s corporate chef.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Yardbird's 27-Hour Brine Renders Impressive Fried Chicken, But Don't Skip the Biscuits

Yardbird opened a couple of years ago near downtown in the Park District, and it's become a popular restaurant, particularly for brunch. It originated in Miami and spread to Vegas, D.C., L.A., Chicago ... and Singapore. The Southern-heavy menu includes buttermilk biscuits, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and chicken 'n' watermelon waffles.The place uses a 27-hour brining process for its fried chicken.
DALLAS, TX
