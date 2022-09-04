Read full article on original website
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
If You've Already Had a Booster Shot, Can You Get the New COVID Vaccine?
The new COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants comes with plenty of questions, including some who are wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a booster vaccine?. The answer is yes, as long as your...
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
