Cortez High School football team snaps 50-game losing streak
The Cortez Colts beat Coronado in their season opener, the team's 1st win since 2016! We heard from the team who say they loved the taste of victory and want more.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hiker dies after group runs out of water halfway through Arizona hike, officials say
A hiker died after his group ran out of water halfway through their Arizona hike, media reports say. The Scottsdale Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, after receiving a call about possible heat exhaustion on Spur Cross Trailhead near Cave Creek, Fox 10 reported.
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
Police: Scottsdale student says school shooting threat was a 'joke'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A 10-year-old Scottsdale student has allegedly admitted to writing a note that threatened to carry out a school shooting on Tuesday, police say. The BASIS Scottsdale student claimed the note was meant to be a joke,...
KTAR.com
Valley farmer fears Colorado River water cuts will harm future of Arizona’s agriculture
PHOENIX – Recent Colorado River water cuts are making it increasingly difficult for Arizona farms to get by, says one Valley farmer. Jace Miller, a partner and manager of Triple M Farms, which operates land in Gilbert, Queen Creek and Eloy, said the latest river restrictions will threaten his operations, which typically employs about 15-20 people.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cave Creek, Arizona
If you’re wondering what to do in Cave Creek, Arizona, look no further! Cave Creek is a small town that has much to offer. The town boasts beautiful scenery, including open desert, mountain peaks, and a variety of flora and fauna. While many of the best things to do...
KTAR.com
Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections
PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Bungalow-style home in Phoenix historic district
A home built in the early-1900s by an artist that sits in the Roosevelt Historic District in Phoenix. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast
Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
