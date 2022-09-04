Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly addresses punt return situation for LSU heading into Week 2
Two muffed punts by LSU’s Malik Nabers proved to be critical errors in the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. And there has been plenty of discussion about those miscues in the days that have followed. During the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, LSU’s Brian Kelly was...
andthevalleyshook.com
Behind the Box Score: Florida St
That sure was exciting, wasn’t it? The Brian Kelly era did not exactly start the way anyone at LSU hoped, and the box score reveals not exactly the tale of two halves, but more of a tale of three quarters, followed up by an almost completely different final frame.
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State
LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
KATV
Former LSU, Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former American football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached at Louisiana State University and Ole Miss, is the planned speaker for Tuesday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly on OL changes following first-half blocked field goal: 'That didn't work'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly said his team made a change to the left side of its line after a field goal in the second quarter by Florida State on Sunday. The Tigers lost to Florida State 24-23 Sunday after their extra point to tie the game was blocked. Pressure on the extra point came from the left side, where Kelly made the adjustment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets trolled by FSU player who transferred from Notre Dame
Brian Kelly got off to a rough start at LSU, and after the game, he was the subject of a troll job from a former Notre Dame player who transferred to Florida State. Dillan Gibbons, an offensive lineman, wrote on social media, “No fake accents on this team.”. Gibbons...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets hilariously trolled by SEC Shorts in 'Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic' bit
Brian Kelly is the butt of jokes following LSU’s heartbreaking loss to FSU 24-23. The Tigers ended up losing at the end of regulation on a blocked extra point. However, they were outplayed for much of the game. SEC Shorts dropped 2 videos on Monday. The first was an...
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
NOLA.com
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season
Sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a torn left ACL in LSU’s season-opening loss Sunday night against Florida State and will miss the rest of the season as he recovers, The Advocate confirmed. TigerDetails first reported the news. Smith, who seemed poised for a breakout year, hurt his knee...
