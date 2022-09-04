ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly addresses punt return situation for LSU heading into Week 2

Two muffed punts by LSU’s Malik Nabers proved to be critical errors in the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. And there has been plenty of discussion about those miscues in the days that have followed. During the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, LSU’s Brian Kelly was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Behind the Box Score: Florida St

That sure was exciting, wasn’t it? The Brian Kelly era did not exactly start the way anyone at LSU hoped, and the box score reveals not exactly the tale of two halves, but more of a tale of three quarters, followed up by an almost completely different final frame.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State

LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
brproud.com

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winning Powerball ticket valued at $1,000,000 was sold in Maurepas on Labor Day. The winning ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Lottery. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well as any Powerball or Mega...
MAUREPAS, LA

