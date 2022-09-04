ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination

By Salvador Rivera
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.

Migrants, who are given the choice whether to get on the buses, can also get off anywhere and any time.

NewsNation has been following a migrant bus from Del Rio, Texas to Washington D.C., and discovered that even though migrants agree to stay on the bus for the duration of the trip, and most do make it there, they are not forced to remain on board, and typically some do get off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAw2y_0hi8obeI00
Josman Alvarado shaking hands after getting an Operation Lone star bus taking migrants to Washington D.C. (NewsNation)

One migrant, Josman Alvarado from Venezuela, got off his bus in Nashville.

“I just want to see my family who I haven’t seen in one month and one day,” Alvarado said in Spanish.

He said he fled his country because he was not a supporter of the regime and felt his life was in danger.

“I want to start a new life where I won’t be persecuted,” he said. “I want to start anew.”

Alvarado said a relative got him an airline ticket from Nashville to New Jersey, where his family lives.

After getting off the bus and saying goodbye to other migrants, he took an Uber to the airport.

Since April, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants, more than 9,000 asylum-seekers have been put on buses.

Some call it an expensive stunt. The White House referred to it as a “political stunt” a few months back.

On average, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the state is spending about $1,300 per migrant.

Typical airfare from South Texas to D.C. or New York runs about $400 and a normal bus trip is even less than that.

Comments / 76

Kathleen Mccall
3d ago

democratic white house open borders disgraceful attack against america 🇺🇸 open borders with illegals & drugs flowing into killing destroying businesses and lives destroyed america 🇺🇸!! vote no more democrats

Reply(1)
47
itstime
3d ago

It would cost a lot more to keep them in Texas and with no help from the biden administration who wants to keep the borders unsafely open!

Reply(2)
29
Elton Craig
2d ago

that should never be let in and if Republicans take power they need to be gathered up and sent back never made legal. disgraceful America's already going down the tubes worry about the Americans first. come the right way or don't come at all.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Daily Beast

‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow

Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Shine My Crown

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Speaks After Bus of Migrants Are Dropped Off

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accepted and embraced her city being a destination for refuge for migrants who were moved by bus from the state of Texas late Wednesday. She had some heated comments for Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has already spent over $12 million dollars in moving immigrants to Washington D.C. and New York in an act of protest against President Biden’s relaxed border laws.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Busing#South Texas#Venezuela#Newsnation#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Uber
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy