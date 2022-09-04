Thousands of people participate in annual Around the Crown 10K race

CHARLOTTE — Thousand of people ran along Interstate 277 as a part of the annual Around the Crown 10K race.

The course takes runners through the streets of Charlotte as well as part of the inner loop of Interstate 277.

Organizers said they wanted the event to be inclusive and encouraged everyone to get out and exercise.

“We’re just trying to make Charlotte a little bit more active with everyone else that’s doing it in our scene,” race director Brian Mister said. “The climbing scene, the biking scene, climbing, running, kayaking, whatever it may be. Just trying to get Charlotte out and sweating a little bit more.”

The event also donated more than $20,000 to multiple charities, including Partners for Parks, Running Works and Carolina Farm Trust.

