Weed, CA

Wildfire destroys 100 homes in California, injures at least 2

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

About 100 homes and other buildings have been destroyed as a wind-swept wildfire tore through a neighborhood on Saturday, according to local fire officials .

Thousands were forced to evacuate the city of Weed, California, located just north of San Francisco, on Friday just after 1 p.m. when the Mill Fire broke out. As of Sunday, at least two people were reported injured from the wildfire.

Those injured were given medical attention at Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta; one is in stable condition, and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.

Phil Anzo, the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief, shared in a press conference that crews were working to protect structures from further damage in Weed.

“There’s a lot at stake on that Mill Fire,” he said. “There’s a lot of communities, a lot of homes there.”

While crews were able to get the fire 20% contained, the Mountain Fire, another wildfire just northwest of Weed, began to grow substantially.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County, saying that a federal grant was received “to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire.”

At this time, fire crews are continuing to work on containing the fires, as well as investigating what caused them to start.

Weed has seen three significant fires over the last eight years as the record drought in California continues to create dry and hot weather.

The state has seen the largest and most destructive fires in its history over just the last half-decade, and scientists say the conditions will only get worse.

The Mill Fire was not contained as of Sunday, burning about an hour’s drive from the border of Oregon and California. It also is located 30 miles from where the McKinney Fire took place in July.

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deadly Mill Fire possibly sparked by hot ash from power facility in Weed, company says

Roseburg Forest Products acknowledged Wednesday it is investigating whether a malfunctioning sprinkler system allowed smoldering ash from an on-site power plant to ignite Friday’s deadly Mill Fire in Weed. The company has a wood-fired “cogeneration power” plant at its Weed mill that produces electricity. Leftover ash from the power...
WEED, CA
mynspr.org

Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Two killed in Mill Fire | Fire weather conditions | Student loan forgiveness

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 6. Mill Fire kills 2 women, destroys over 100 homes in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Monday provided more information on the two people killed in the Mill Fire. The victims were both women, were 66 and 73 years old and were found in the city of Weed on Friday afternoon. Their names have not yet been released. The fire has also injured three people and destroyed 115 buildings, according to Cal Fire’s incident report Monday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No new growth on Mill, Mountain fires overnight

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters said there was no new fire growth on the Mountain Fire overnight as it remains at 11,690 acres. Containment also remains at 30%. CAL FIRE said there were small periods of flare-ups within direct control lines. The damage assessment is nearly completed. The Mill Fire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two bodies found amid wreckage left behind by deadly Mill Fire flames

WEED -- Two people were killed when the wall of flames from the Mill Fire ripped through the Northern California small community of Weed, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue announced Sunday.LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died."There's no easy way of putting it," he said before calling for a moment of silence.Both LaRue and other...
WEED, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: CalFire asks for public help with Mountain Fire cause investigation

YREKA, Cal. -- CalFire is asking the public for information tonight to help determine the cause of the Mountain Fire burning in southern Siskiyou County. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) says its Siskiyou Unit Peace Officers are investigating the cause of the Mountain Fire and inviting tips from the public with information regarding the start of the fire. The Mountain Fire was reported around 3:48pm September 2,2022 nine miles southwest of Gazelle, California. It says structural damage assessment from the fire started today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Bakersfield Channel

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
