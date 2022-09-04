ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

'Boo at the Zoo' kicks off at the Nashville Zoo on October 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The spooky season is set to take over the Nashville Zoo with goodie bags, special shows, themed rides and magical decorations throughout the grounds for the annual Halloween-themed event Boo at the Zoo. The spook-tacular event will take place October 14-30 from 5-9 p.m. nightly.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NASCAR Champions week will return to Nashville this season

NASCAR will once again return to the state of Tennessee to celebrate its season and crown its champions. The sanctioning body announcing on Tuesday that the Champions Week celebration will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1. “We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee girl's wish to travel with family now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish, Duracell

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young girl's wish to travel the country has become reality thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duracell. 3-year-old Kinsey from Rockvale is fighting congenital anomalies which have regulated her to staying in the household and unable to travel. The illness has kept the family from going on vacation together since she was born but that all changed last week after Duracell and Make-A-Wish gifted a camper for the family so they can finally travel together around the country.
ROCKVALE, TN
fox17.com

More TSU students express concerns living at hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing some students at hotels across Nashville, but some don’t feel safe. Metro Police officers have responded 298 times to the Best Western on Brick Church Pike in the past two years, which is one of the hotels students are staying at.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman reels in 3-pound crappie on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — She's a keeper! A new lake record has been hit on Percy Priest Lake. Brian Carper tells FOX 17 News one of his fishing guides, Eric Dickens, took a husband and wife out for their 35th anniversary. Mrs. Beverly Shaw reeled in a crappie that weighed in at a whopping three pounds—hitting a new lake record.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro City Council to vote on making sidewalk cafes permanent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville City Council will be meeting on Tuesday. The Council has a 43 page agenda with 122 items up for vote. Among them is a proposal that allows sidewalk cafe's to be permanent across the city. Sidewalk cafe's were first introduced to Nashville during the height of pandemic in 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man, 43, found shot to death at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a parking lot Monday night. Metro Nashville Police say a man was found dead in a parking lot near the 200 block of West Trinity Lane at 10:19 p.m. on Monday. He has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Goodale.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville serial robbery suspect captured after police deployed spike strips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a serial robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike. The suspect, 43-year-old Robert Durham, was arrested after detectives successfully deployed spike strips, according to Metro Police. The spike strips were deployed when Durham tried to evade being captured...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man found shot dead under blanket in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The body of a man is found under a blanket in the Edgehill community. Metro Nashville police identify the person found dead at the Edgehill Homes on 13th Court South Monday morning as 37-year-old Antonio Johnson. They found him under a blanket on the ground next to a dumpster, with a gunshot wound.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

17-year-old Nashville student charged with carrying gun on school property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police charged a 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior for carrying a gun on school property. The teen was reportedly showing the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria, according to Metro Police. The student tip to a School Resource Officer (SRO) during lunch led to the arrest of the teenager.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man struck and killed while crossing Gallatin Pike South, driver fled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has died from his injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, Metro Police have confirmed. Mark Lee Blair, 58, was Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police believe it may have been a black Nissan Maxima.
NASHVILLE, TN

