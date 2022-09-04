NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young girl's wish to travel the country has become reality thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duracell. 3-year-old Kinsey from Rockvale is fighting congenital anomalies which have regulated her to staying in the household and unable to travel. The illness has kept the family from going on vacation together since she was born but that all changed last week after Duracell and Make-A-Wish gifted a camper for the family so they can finally travel together around the country.

