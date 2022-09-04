Read full article on original website
'Boo at the Zoo' kicks off at the Nashville Zoo on October 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The spooky season is set to take over the Nashville Zoo with goodie bags, special shows, themed rides and magical decorations throughout the grounds for the annual Halloween-themed event Boo at the Zoo. The spook-tacular event will take place October 14-30 from 5-9 p.m. nightly.
NASCAR Champions week will return to Nashville this season
NASCAR will once again return to the state of Tennessee to celebrate its season and crown its champions. The sanctioning body announcing on Tuesday that the Champions Week celebration will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1. “We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown...
Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
Ticketing changes coming to Nashville Zoo this fall as construction gets underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ticketing changes will soon be in effect at the Nashville Zoo. Zoo officials are breaking ground on a "massive" parking garage expansion. It'll eventually increase parking capacity by 62%. In the meantime, construction at the zoo will take up much of the parking spaces—here's where...
West Nashville homeless camp labeled 'Camp Rosenberg' after district council member
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's Hub Nashville app, a one-stop shop for service requests, has Brookmeade Park, a well-known West Nashville homeless camp, labeled as "Camp Rosenberg." Dave Rosenberg is District 35's council member, which is where Brookmeade Park is located. Dede Byrd with Reclaim Brookmeade Park says she...
Tennessee girl's wish to travel with family now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish, Duracell
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young girl's wish to travel the country has become reality thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duracell. 3-year-old Kinsey from Rockvale is fighting congenital anomalies which have regulated her to staying in the household and unable to travel. The illness has kept the family from going on vacation together since she was born but that all changed last week after Duracell and Make-A-Wish gifted a camper for the family so they can finally travel together around the country.
9-year-old leukemia survivor meets lifesaving donor for first time ever at Nashville SC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 9-year-old boy who was very sick with leukemia received a bone marrow transplant from a 23-year-old stranger that saved his life. On Saturday, Sept. 3, the two met for the first time ever at a Nashville Soccer Club game. The two were required by...
More TSU students express concerns living at hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing some students at hotels across Nashville, but some don’t feel safe. Metro Police officers have responded 298 times to the Best Western on Brick Church Pike in the past two years, which is one of the hotels students are staying at.
Woman reels in 3-pound crappie on Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — She's a keeper! A new lake record has been hit on Percy Priest Lake. Brian Carper tells FOX 17 News one of his fishing guides, Eric Dickens, took a husband and wife out for their 35th anniversary. Mrs. Beverly Shaw reeled in a crappie that weighed in at a whopping three pounds—hitting a new lake record.
West Nashville businesses frustrated about trash buildup near Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say they are fed up with dealing with a buildup of trash and shopping carts outside of Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. The Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, says they lost up to 75% of their business from homeless people harassing their customers. Even though...
Motorcycles, cars and runners gear up for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Motorcycles, cars and runners will take to the streets of Murfreesboro September 17 for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker fundraiser. The Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity has announced that the event will help raise funds to build affordable housing Habitat’s Legacy...
Metro City Council to vote on making sidewalk cafes permanent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville City Council will be meeting on Tuesday. The Council has a 43 page agenda with 122 items up for vote. Among them is a proposal that allows sidewalk cafe's to be permanent across the city. Sidewalk cafe's were first introduced to Nashville during the height of pandemic in 2020.
Metro Police response times continue to grow despite initiatives aimed to help
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Data from Metro Nashville Police shows officer response times are up across the board. Routine call response times have more than doubled since 2020, from 66.3 minutes to 130.1 minutes. Urgent calls are up from 35.5 minutes in 2020 to 64.4 minutes in 2022. And...
U.S. Labor Department visits Nashville, seeks to change the tone around workforce views
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Members of the United States Department of Labor are spending a few days in Nashville. Tuesday the Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su met with Mayor John Cooper and his Labor Workforce Roundtable. The Deputy Secretary says the point of her visit is to answer...
Anonymous donation of $10,000 for suspect information in targeted East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is an anonymous donation of $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the targeted shooting that killed 30-year-old Benjamin Lane on Aug. 11 outside his Colbert Way townhouse in East Nashville. Police said Lane and his...
Man, 43, found shot to death at Nashville gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a parking lot Monday night. Metro Nashville Police say a man was found dead in a parking lot near the 200 block of West Trinity Lane at 10:19 p.m. on Monday. He has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Goodale.
Nashville serial robbery suspect captured after police deployed spike strips
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a serial robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike. The suspect, 43-year-old Robert Durham, was arrested after detectives successfully deployed spike strips, according to Metro Police. The spike strips were deployed when Durham tried to evade being captured...
Man found shot dead under blanket in Edgehill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The body of a man is found under a blanket in the Edgehill community. Metro Nashville police identify the person found dead at the Edgehill Homes on 13th Court South Monday morning as 37-year-old Antonio Johnson. They found him under a blanket on the ground next to a dumpster, with a gunshot wound.
17-year-old Nashville student charged with carrying gun on school property
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police charged a 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior for carrying a gun on school property. The teen was reportedly showing the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria, according to Metro Police. The student tip to a School Resource Officer (SRO) during lunch led to the arrest of the teenager.
Man struck and killed while crossing Gallatin Pike South, driver fled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has died from his injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, Metro Police have confirmed. Mark Lee Blair, 58, was Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police believe it may have been a black Nissan Maxima.
