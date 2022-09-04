Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy's stag photo scoops Wildlife Photographer of the Year accolade
An eight-year-old boy who snapped a stunning shot of a deer in the snow in a London park has scooped a top photography award. Joshua Cox was just six years old when he captured the majestic animal in Richmond Park last January with a camera he had received for Christmas.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Jack de Bromhead: Parents of 13 year-old jockey killed in horseracing accident pay tribute
The grieving parents of a 13-year-old jockey who died following a horse racing accident have paid tribute to their “extraordinary and beautiful” son.In an online post, leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead and his wife Heather described Jack de Bromhead as a “perfect, funny, loving son”.His death has caused shock among the Irish racing community, after he passed away in County Kerry on Saturday.He had been taking part in Glenbeigh horse and pony race at Rossbeigh beach. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.It is understood the young jockey fell from his horse.“On September 3rd we said goodbye...
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
Officials euthanize Freya the walrus after her sunbathing and boat-sinking antics drew crowds of fans
Authorities in Norway euthanized a beloved local walrus called Freya after she became stressed by crowds who gathered to watch her sunbathe.
Sporting News
Wayne Carey says white powder was 'not illegal', stands down from Channel 7
Wayne Carey has denied being in possession of an illegal substance after the AFL legend was banned from Crown Casinos for two years after being caught with a bag of white powder. The former North Melbourne star was questioned and ejected by Crown Perth's security after a zip-lock bag with...
BBC
HMS Queen Elizabeth replaces HMS Prince of Wales in US trip
HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail from Portsmouth to head to the US in place of its sister ship. The carrier is standing in for HMS Prince of Wales, which broke down off the Isle of Wight at the end of August. The warship had been on its way to...
On This Day: Funeral held for Princess Diana
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1522, one of Ferdinand Magellan's five ships -- the Vittoria -- arrived at Sanlucar de Barrameda in Spain, completing the first circumnavigation of the world. In 1620, 149 Pilgrims set sail from England aboard the Mayflower, bound for the New...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments
The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris’s Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess’s life.“I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments,” the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auctionAustralian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
US Open: Nick Kyrgios handed tournament’s biggest fine for behaviour during Karen Khachanov defeat
Nick Kyrgios departed the US Open with the biggest fine of the tournament for indiscretions during his quarter-final defeat by Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.The Australian was given a warning during the third set for slamming a drink bottle to the ground in anger and then took out his frustration at the end of the five-set loss by destroying two rackets.The offences have cost him 14,000 US dollars (approximately £12,000) to take his overall fines tally to 32,500 dollars (approximately £28,000) – by far the highest of any player.The fine was Kyrgios’ fifth separate offence of the tournament, with previous sanctions...
Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever
NEW YORK (AP) — This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Keith Davis: He was protecting the oceans - then he disappeared
Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shone a light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view, writes Rachel Monroe. At my local grocery store in Texas, I can buy a...
