Wisconsin State

logicandreason
3d ago

where I live they cut down 100s of acres of forest so they could till it up and plant cover crops with the justification that at one time in history all of Wisconsin was prairie. Even though a few miles away is a state historical marker about the about the white pine timber industry when the state was settled.

wuwm.com

Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet

Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
wisfarmer.com

Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
cwbradio.com

Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
spmetrowire.com

Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list

State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
WNCY

Wisconsin is One Of The States On Salmon Recall List

WASHINGTON DC (MetroSource-WTAQ) – FDA officials are recalling contaminated smoked salmon sold in ten states, including Wisconsin. St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their four-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because of potential listeria contamination. The products were also shipped to stores...
WSAW

94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
WBAY Green Bay

Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
