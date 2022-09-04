One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident.

Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property.

PSP says the tractor accidentally rolled and landed on the Elmes who later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The incident occurred on Elmes’ property in Nescopeck.

