Lake Charles, La - In May, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to theft of funds. During the initial investigation the association provided detectives with documents, including a report prepared by a forensic accounting agency detailing unusual credit card activity. Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, Lake Charles. During the investigation detectives learned Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives met with Clark at which time she admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation revealed over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions; including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others. After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO