Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
Bond set at $750K for Louisiana man accused of rape
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape. Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim. “During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to […]
McNeese Alumni Arrested for Theft
Lake Charles, La - In May, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to theft of funds. During the initial investigation the association provided detectives with documents, including a report prepared by a forensic accounting agency detailing unusual credit card activity. Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, Lake Charles. During the investigation detectives learned Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives met with Clark at which time she admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation revealed over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions; including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others. After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
Rayne Police investigate alleged second-degree murder
Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6.
Police: Jennings man accused of stabbing neighbor twice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed. Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said the victim spent the...
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best Mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
Calcasieu Deputy Stabbed During Break-in
Calcasieu Parish, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after an unnamed suspect broke into the bank. A brief struggle followed between the suspect and the deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand. The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.
US Marshal's Arrest Wanted Oakdale Man
Oakdale, La - A man that was wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Oakdale on August 5th, has been captured by the US Marshalls office. Oakdale Police said Malcolm Pugh, 21, was being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male when he pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times. The victim of the shooting died from their injuries afterward. This story is still developing and we will update as we know more.
City council to vote on developing 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
LEGAL CORNER: Is a succession always necessary?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My 85-year-old brother died without a will. He never married and had no children. All he owned beyond personal items was $2,400 in his checking account. The bank said I did not have to do a succession and that all I needed was an affidavit to disburse the $2,400. Is that right?
Sheriff proposes warning signs after recent Sabine River drownings
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine River has been the site of numerous deaths over the years. Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says in his 31 years in law enforcement in the parish, he’s been on scene for 25 to 30 drownings in the exact spot that claimed four lives just over a week ago.
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
Sunrise Interviews: Keeping mosquitoes in check
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While nobody wants to deal with mosquito bites, they can be hard to avoid when you’re living in Louisiana. Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control joined us this morning to talk about why we’re seeing so many of these pesky blood-suckers right now.
Local man carrying BB guns, knife arrested in school parking lot
A 33-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was discovered with two Airsoft BB guns and a knife in the parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway in reference to a person walking with a gun in hand. Shortly after, a second 911 call was received in reference to a person brandishing a gun in the parking lot of a school in the same area.
