NFL futures: Best value bets to make the Super Bowl
There's a difference between betting and real life. It's easy to predict a Bills and Buccaneers Super Bowl matchup, but the NFL is far too unpredictable to expect the two conference favorites to exhibit value throughout the season. Also, if you bet on a team to win the Super Bowl...
49ers' Kittle battling groin injury ahead of Week 1
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears is unclear due to a groin injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Kittle suffered the ailment Monday and is considered day-to-day, Shanahan added. "Not sure. I was hoping...
Norvell regrets final offensive possession in upset win vs. LSU
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would like to take back one play that nearly cost his team the game Sunday against LSU. After recovering Malik Nabers' fumbled punt return, the Seminoles controlled the ball in the red zone with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and holding a 24-17 lead.
Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12 seasons
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced Wednesday that he's retiring after 12 NFL seasons. A third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Sanders also spent time with the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills. The 35-year-old played for the Bills last season, catching 42 passes...
Fantasy Podcast: Dameon Pierce's hype train, rookie WRs, trade targets
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Three fantasy trade targets heading into Week 1 (1:25) What was the biggest lesson we learned this...
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings: Where every team stands entering season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. All eyes are on the Bills entering the 2022 season. With Josh Allen commanding a high-powered offense and Von Miller now set to cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo is the team to beat this year.
Lockett: Fans 'should cheer' for Wilson in MNF return to Seattle
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett believes former teammate Russell Wilson deserves a warm reception when the Denver Broncos visit Lumen Field on Monday Night Football. "I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he's done," Lockett said, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. He added, "I have...
Rams' Jefferson won't play opener vs. Bills with knee injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson won't play Thursday against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. Jefferson hasn't practiced this week. He underwent surgery in August and was expected to miss multiple weeks. The 26-year-old ranked second on the team last year with...
Report: Wilson 'livid' at Carroll for holding back 2019 MVP bid
The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson publicly painted their breakup as amicable, but the relationship apparently wasn't quite as rosy as they tried to make it seem. Wilson grew frustrated with the Seahawks' run-heavy offensive approach and his lack of say in personnel decisions, ESPN's Brady Henderson detailed Wednesday in an in-depth piece.
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
Report: Slayton agrees to pay cut to stay with Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton agreed to drop his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000, ending speculation about his immediate future with the team, according to Tom Rock of Newsday. Slayton, who was rumored to be a trade or release candidate ahead of the...
NFL division betting: Pass or play in the NFC?
It's officially Week 1 of the NFL season, and we've covered a lot of ground on the various futures markets for the coming year. We pointed out a handful of win totals to bet on, even though that market was picked over during the summer. The same can be said for the divisional championship markets (find the AFC here). With just four teams to choose from, we'll add a column to the oddsboard - including the implied win probability (IWP) that the odds suggest.
NFL Comeback Player of the Year betting: Handicapping circumstance
The Comeback Player of the Year (CPOTY) award goes to someone who overcame an absence from the game that might have threatened the peak of their career. Every few years, performance is less relevant - Alex Smith in 2020 and Eric Berry in 2015 returned from health issues that threatened their lives. Just being on the field was a victory for both.
NFL Week 1 survivor picks: Strategizing for the long haul of 2022
Survivor contests are as popular as ever, often providing the biggest sweat each Sunday at minimal cost. Picking one game outright sounds easy until you're out after a Week 1 upset few saw coming. That's the rub with survivor pools though: It's not just about making it to next week, it's about making it to the end.
Fantasy: Week 1 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 1.
Pat McAfee joining ESPN's College GameDay full time
Multimedia host and star Pat McAfee will join ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, ESPN announced Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who's made cameos on the pregame show over the past few years, will join a panel that features Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, and Lee Corso. McAfee...
Za'Darius Smith admits he joined Vikings to get revenge on Packers
Revenge was a primary reason behind Za'Darius Smith's decision to sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. The 29-year-old pass-rusher, who the Green Bay Packers released in March, told Go Long's Tyler Dunne that he joined the Vikings so he could face his former team multiple times each season.
Steelers' Trubisky listed as starting QB, named co-captain
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin deliberately — and quite effectively — declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until — as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp — the time was “appropriate.”
2022 NFL predictions: Super Bowl LVII winner, major awards, and more
The NFL is set to return with Thursday's season opener between the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, and theScore's football staff is kicking things off with playoff, Super Bowl, and awards predictions for this season. AFC. EAST WEST NORTH SOUTH WC WC WC. Browne BUF KC BAL...
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds prior to Week 1
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone takes an early...
