13 WHAM
'The best dog': Community says goodbye to bomb-sniffing dog
Wayne County, N.Y. — It rained Wednesday, but they still came. They came to pay tribute to a dog named "Earl." People lined the streets of Palmyra for a send-off to him. He's a war hero, having served two tours of duty as a bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan alongside Brad O'Keefe.
Bright Spot: Sharing the sunshine
Penfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Penfield's Wickham Farms and their efforts to spread the sunshine by sharing their sunflowers. Workers spending time to create over 150 bouquets to send to patients at the Golisano Children's Hospital. "The sunflowers bring a lot of joy to a lot...
Bright Spot: Remembering a caring heart
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a fisherman - in more ways than one!. We lost an avid fisherman last evening. Lou Langie was 94, a Rochester philanthropist whose net was widely cast for others. The bible says 'Follow me - and I will send you out...
Pasta Dinner Fundraiser in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz takes place Sunday in Fairport
Fairport, N.Y. — A Pasta Dinner Fundraiser in honor of fallen Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz will take place at Original Steve's Diner in Fairport on Sunday. There will be three different seating times at 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Organizers are asking participants to purchase tickets in advance...
Ceremony at Highland Park marks Sept. 11, 2001
Rochester, N.Y. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Veterans Outreach Center hosted a remembrance ceremony Friday. It was held at the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park at Highland Park. "Operation We Remember" honors the lives that were lost and the lives...
'How lucky we've been': Rochester's longest-running anchor duo to retire this fall
Rochester, N.Y. — Longtime broadcast journalists Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge, who have anchored 13WHAM News at 5 p.m. every weeknight since 1990, are retiring from television. The Rochester natives, who were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, have also co-anchored 13WHAM News...
Theater opens inside Sibley Square
Rochester, N.Y. — A new entertainment venue is now open downtown. The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center, hosted its grand opening Friday at Sibley Square. The fully accessible venue includes a 92-seat theater and a classroom. The space will accommodate artists and audiences of all backgrounds.
Sweet sunshine as we reach the weekend
Let's be honest, this week's weather has been depressing. We know that Rochester gets more cloudy in the fall but not usually THIS early! Good news for tonight as our sky will continue to clear up and allow for moonlight and cool air by Friday morning. There may be some...
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
Weekend forecast: One nice, one not so much
High pressure will insure that our weather remains nice through Saturday. There will be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours as high pressure moves off the East Coast. Showers will move quickly north from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and reach Western New York...
Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
Take heart, Rochester: The sun will come out tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Pardon the movie reference on this one, but it's been days since we've had full bright sunshine over Western New York. Seeing the sunshine again Thursday in WNY may make you want to dance like Annie in that self-titled musical. For the last four days, Western...
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5
Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
Sister of woman killed with ax says husband had motive to commit murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Annette Schlosser says she has reason to believe her brother-in-law killed her sister. Cathleen Krauseneck was found slain in her Brighton home in 1982. The murder weapon was an ax. Nearly four decades later, her husband, James Krauseneck, was charged in her killing. His trial began...
Rochester man gunned down in car in front of woman, boy
Rochester, N.Y. — A man was shot and killed in a car Thursday night on the city's southwest side. Police say Lanard Davis, 42, of Rochester was shot at least once while behind the wheel of a car on Congress Avenue. He then crashed into a tree. A woman...
Large police presence in downtown Rochester just for training
Rochester, N.Y. — Don't worry if you see a lot of first responders in the city Thursday night. Local agencies are holding a training event around 5 p.m. near South Clinton Avenue and Court Street. The area will be blocked off for several hours.
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
COVID booster clinic planned in Livingston County
Livingston County, N.Y. — Livingston County is holding a drive-through booster clinic Friday. It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the health department at 2 Murray Hill Drive in Mount Morris. To be eligible for the booster, you must be at least 18 and have completed...
