Picayune Item
MHP works fatal crash in George County
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 5 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County. A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale, MS, traveled South on Highway 613 when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan of Lucedale, MS, traveling North. James Holifield received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.
Mississippi Highway Patrol: Holiday saw 50% drop in fatal crashes, 45% jump in DUI arrests compared to last year
Although the 2022 Labor Day weekend was less deadly than 2022, more overall citations were issued and more DUI arrests were made this year compared to the 2021 holiday, according to stats from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. State troopers investigated three fatal crashes, which resulted in three deaths, during the...
wtva.com
MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties. One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it...
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on. WKRG News 5 spoke with the […]
WLOX
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Mississippi Press
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
WLOX
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead. A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave. Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden...
WALA-TV FOX10
15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working fast to find the people responsible for selling a deadly drug to a 15-year-old girl. Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday. Deputies say it was likely due to a fentanyl overdose. Chief Deputy...
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
Man accused in Mt. Vernon officer’s death makes bond, still in jail
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach man charged in the death of Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez made bond Tuesday but was not released. Tyler Henderson, 31, was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County custody. He will also have an alcohol monitor, […]
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport
On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When […]
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says Hardy St. roundabout is almost complete
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic signs, cones and barrels are still scattered throughout the Hardy Street roundabout. The intersection may look unfinished, but Hattiesburg city officials said that’s soon to change. Lamar Rutland, Director of Engineering for the city, said workers would be back out there this week putting...
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
