Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO