SFGate

Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten territory will soon stretch to the West Coast with UCLA and USC, after the seismic expansion finalized this summer. On fourth downs, the footprint stretches much wider than that. Half of the league's 14 programs this season have a primary punter produced by Prokick...
NFL
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3

Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Associated Press

Perez’s sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.
CLEVELAND, OH

