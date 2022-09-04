Following its first arrival on Nintendo Switch back in 2017, it looks like Bethesda could now be planning to release a new version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the platform. Over the course of the past decade, it has been an ongoing joke that Bethesda continues to release new iterations of Skyrim almost incessantly. And while a number of fans have grown tired of seeing Skyrim endlessly released in this manner, others have continued to purchase the game with each new iteration. Fortunately, for those in this latter camp that own a Switch, it seems like Skyrim is soon set to arrive in a new form pretty soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO