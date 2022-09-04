ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes

Don't cash out of the market during or after a stock market crash. It's also a poor idea to reactively do things that reduce your portfolio's diversification. Not taking any action whatsoever during a crash is also usually a mistake. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

The Top 2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $100

It's more important to continuously add even small amounts of money into the market over time. Let time work to your advantage through the power of compounding. This pair of solid industrial stocks promises long-term growth for your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Cardano
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Motley Fool

Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August

Ball was slammed by a disappointing earnings report earlier in the month. North American demand is decelerating rapidly, causing expansion plans to be shelved. One bright spot is Ball's aerospace division, which helped launch the James Webb Space Telescope. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
