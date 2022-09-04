Guest Opinion: Ashley Ehasz will show leadership, protect reproductive rights

Ehasz. Remember that name, because you are going to need it in the upcoming election when you will have the opportunity to choose between Brian Fitzpatrick and Ashley Ehasz to represent the 1st Congressional District of Pennsylvania.

Ehasz is well qualified for the job of a U.S. Representative. As a former combat helicopter pilot and commander, she has demonstrated her ability to lead. As a child growing up in a family which struggled to pay the bills, she understands the struggles many families are facing today. But most of all, Ashley will stand up for American women in many ways, but especially for their reproductive rights.

Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, apparently does not want to discuss abortion and a woman’s right to choose what is best for her and her family. Instead Brian has joined the chorus of men who seem to think they know what is best for women and that they have the right to tell women what they can and cannot do.

The Inflation Reduction Act will help American families in many ways, but, despite attempts to portray himself as bi-partisan and moderate, Fitzpatrick once again bent to the wishes of his Republican superiors and voted against it.

The Inflation Reduction Act is like a breath of fresh air. Finally we can escape from the muck of inaction which has been holding us back and proceed to a place where we can once again be a leader of nations. Ehasz will help in achieving this goal whereas Fitzpatrick, who has failed leadership time and time again, will continue to kowtow to others. Not only is Ashley’s election essential to Pennsylvania but it’s important for the continued well-being of this nation.

Democrats must maintain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives for progress to continue and to secure the progress already achieved. The election of Ehasz is vital to the survival of our nation and to the survival of democracy.

Carol Sundeen lives in Lower Makefield.