Huntington, WV

wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
Portsmouth Times

PMI to honor local legends

The governing body managing the local floodwall murals, Portsmouth Murals, Inc. (PMI), has announced the creation of a new event that will take place later this month to honor the history of athletics in the region. The Sports Wall Honoree Recognition Dinner will welcome the community to recognize local sports...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

10 date night ideas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

