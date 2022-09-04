Read full article on original website
Pirates get road win over Red Devils
RUSSELL (Ky.) — A late drive for the go-ahead score. That was what it took for the Wheelersburg Pirates (2-1) to come away with a 28-21 road victory over host Russell (Ky.) — in an inter-state rivalry game on Friday night. After the Red Devils tied the game...
Portsmouth Times
PMI to honor local legends
The governing body managing the local floodwall murals, Portsmouth Murals, Inc. (PMI), has announced the creation of a new event that will take place later this month to honor the history of athletics in the region. The Sports Wall Honoree Recognition Dinner will welcome the community to recognize local sports...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
wchstv.com
Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
wchstv.com
FestivFALL returns to Charleston Oct. 7-16, including in-person Taste-of-All event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivFALL will return to the capital city in October with 10 days of activities, including the first in-person Taste-of-All – when area restaurants showcase their food - since 2018. Scheduled Oct. 7-16, the celebration will highlight music, theater art and dance, according to a...
wfxrtv.com
10 date night ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
wchstv.com
Company to the rescue: Diversified Energy steps up, fixes washed out rural Kanawha road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flood victims left trapped in their homes by mid-August flooding said they might still be cut off if a company hadn't come to their rescue. Diversified Energy had to rebuild a rural road on its own to make that happen. Bravo Road has fewer...
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
wchstv.com
Traffic light replacement to close part of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between Third and Fifth avenues in Huntington will be closed for more than 24 hours in the coming days. Crews will be working on a traffic light replacement project in the area which will close the lanes beginning Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.
wchstv.com
Ambulance goes through railing, partially hangs over Patrick Street Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston reopened after being closed for about two hours after an ambulance went through a railing and was hanging partially over the bridge. It happened about 10 p.m. Monday, and the bridge reopened about midnight. No injuries were reported. Photos...
