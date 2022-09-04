ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yankees push back, beat Rays to prevent sweep

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH0iR_0hi8ljbT00
The Yankees and Rays clear the benches in the second inning after Shawn Armstrong throws a pitch high and tight to New York's Josh Donaldson. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays took some solace in winning the series against the Yankees this weekend.

But there also was disappointment after dropping Sunday’s finale 2-1, losing the chance to complete a sweep, to further reduce the American League East lead and to keep the first-place Yankees reeling.

Also in how they lost, as their offense was shut down, rapping just four hits, faltering in a big chance with two on to start the seventh and not scoring until the ninth, when Francisco Mejia singled in David Peralta. They had the tying and winning runs in scoring position when Yandy Diaz was called out on strikes to end it.

Still the Rays won two of three and gained one game to trim the Yankees’ division lead to five. At 74-58, they still remain in the three-team AL wild-card field as well. The Yankees, who had lost six of seven and 20 of 29, improved to 80-54. The teams meet for the final time — in the regular season anyway — next weekend in New York.

The Yankees took the lead from the start in front of a Tropicana Field sellout of 25,025 as Aaron Judge hit Shawn Armstrong’s second pitch of the game 450 feet for his 53rd home run of the season.

The Yankees extended the lead to 2-0 in the seventh. Judge led off with a bloop double to right off reliever JT Chargois, then broke on contract and raced to third ahead of the throw when Rays shortstop Taylor Walls fielded DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. A sac fly to left by Oswaldo Cabrera scored Judge.

The Rays stranded a runner who got to second in the first inning (on an error and wild pitch) against starter Frankie Montas and didn’t threaten again until the seventh against the Yankees bullpen.

David Peralta led off with a double, and Isaac Paredes drew a walk. But Christian Bethancourt flied out and Taylor Walls struck out. Rookie Jonathan Aranda pinch-hit for Jose Siri and drew a walk to load the bases for Yandy Diaz, the Rays hottest hitter.

But Diaz broke his bat grounding into a force out.

There were some hot tempers, befitting the calendar and standings. Benches cleared in the second when New York’s Josh Donaldson dove out of the way of an up-and-in ball four from Armstrong and made his displeasure clear, though nothing escalated into a fight. And Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning after a catcher’s interference call on Kyle Higashioka allowed Walls to reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0hi8ljbT00

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Randy Arozarena focused on doing something special for Rays ... again

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena has the ability to put on a show at any time. “On a given night, we know that he could be the most talented player on the field,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Speed, athleticism, power, excitement, the energy that he brings. He’s a special, special player for our game. I think he’s the type of player that fans come to the ballpark to see.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Taylor Walls has learned the benefit of the write way

ST. PETERSBURG — Taylor Walls has a lot to think about during games. His dazzling defensive play at shortstop is often the product of his extensive preparation and anticipation of numerous scenarios before each pitch. He analyzes the game situation and draws on the scouting reports for both his Rays pitchers and the opposing hitters to plan what he’ll do depending on how and where the ball is hit.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Florida, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
David Peralta
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Tampa Bay Times

An Uber ride, a dropped phone and two lives lost on a Tampa exit ramp

TAMPA — Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Wander Franco exits rehab game earlier than expected

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco left his second rehab game early due to issues with his right hand. He was slated to play seven innings at shortstop for Triple-A Durham on Monday, but he “felt it a little bit” in his second at-bat and was pinch-hit for in the fifth, manager Kevin Cash said. Franco went 1-for-2, with a single and groundout, before exiting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Petersburg#American League East
Tampa Bay Times

Man wanted in shooting death at Tampa Shell gas station

Tampa police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they shot and killed a man last month at a Shell gas station. Derick P. Bowden, 24, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Aug. 24 shooting at the Shell station in the 2900 block of N 50th Street.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Times

3-year-old shoots 5-month-old in Tampa, police say

TAMPA — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police. Officers were called to a home located on the 8300 block of 17th Street shorting...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (67-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy