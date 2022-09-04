Yankees push back, beat Rays to prevent sweep

The Yankees and Rays clear the benches in the second inning after Shawn Armstrong throws a pitch high and tight to New York's Josh Donaldson. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays took some solace in winning the series against the Yankees this weekend.

But there also was disappointment after dropping Sunday’s finale 2-1, losing the chance to complete a sweep, to further reduce the American League East lead and to keep the first-place Yankees reeling.

Also in how they lost, as their offense was shut down, rapping just four hits, faltering in a big chance with two on to start the seventh and not scoring until the ninth, when Francisco Mejia singled in David Peralta. They had the tying and winning runs in scoring position when Yandy Diaz was called out on strikes to end it.

Still the Rays won two of three and gained one game to trim the Yankees’ division lead to five. At 74-58, they still remain in the three-team AL wild-card field as well. The Yankees, who had lost six of seven and 20 of 29, improved to 80-54. The teams meet for the final time — in the regular season anyway — next weekend in New York.

The Yankees took the lead from the start in front of a Tropicana Field sellout of 25,025 as Aaron Judge hit Shawn Armstrong’s second pitch of the game 450 feet for his 53rd home run of the season.

The Yankees extended the lead to 2-0 in the seventh. Judge led off with a bloop double to right off reliever JT Chargois, then broke on contract and raced to third ahead of the throw when Rays shortstop Taylor Walls fielded DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. A sac fly to left by Oswaldo Cabrera scored Judge.

The Rays stranded a runner who got to second in the first inning (on an error and wild pitch) against starter Frankie Montas and didn’t threaten again until the seventh against the Yankees bullpen.

David Peralta led off with a double, and Isaac Paredes drew a walk. But Christian Bethancourt flied out and Taylor Walls struck out. Rookie Jonathan Aranda pinch-hit for Jose Siri and drew a walk to load the bases for Yandy Diaz, the Rays hottest hitter.

But Diaz broke his bat grounding into a force out.

There were some hot tempers, befitting the calendar and standings. Benches cleared in the second when New York’s Josh Donaldson dove out of the way of an up-and-in ball four from Armstrong and made his displeasure clear, though nothing escalated into a fight. And Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth inning after a catcher’s interference call on Kyle Higashioka allowed Walls to reach.

• • •

