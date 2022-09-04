ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keizer, OR
Crime & Safety
Keizer, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Keizer, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Traffic Accident#River Road N#The Salem Hospital
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
AUMSVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Clackamas Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy