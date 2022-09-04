Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
Woman arrested after fatal car crash in Salem
A fatal traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman.
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln City Homepage
LCPD: Intoxicated driver crashes into patrol vehicle during DUII enforcement operation
According to Lincoln City Police, a Siletz resident driving a Ford Fiesta failed to stop and crashed into a police cruiser Saturday, Sept. 3, as the officer was patrolling during an enhanced Labor Day DUII operation. Oregon State Police responded to investigate the crash on the corner of NW Jetty...
kptv.com
Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.
Driver charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5
A Vancouver man was charged with a DUI after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County on Monday, officials said.
1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Salem
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
Death determined ‘non-criminal’ after body found near Salem railroad
The death of a man has been determined "non-criminal" after officers found a man dead near Salem railroad tracks, Salem Police Department said.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Clackamas Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.
Gresham man gets federal charges after teen’s deadly fentanyl overdose
A Gresham man faces federal charges after the death of a 17-year-old.
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
Comments / 0