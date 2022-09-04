On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.

SANDY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO