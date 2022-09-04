ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
WDEF

Jack’s Family Restaurants’ Collegedale Location Opens to the Public

COLLEGEDALE, TN (Press Release) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, celebrated the opening of its Collegedale location Tuesday, September 6. Located at 9315 Apison Pike Road, the Collegedale Jack’s represents Tennessee’s 19th location.
theutcecho.com

Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga

This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
Chattanooga, TN
WTVC

Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers

A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
theutcecho.com

WUTC’s relocation opens big doors for the future

WUTC gets a facelift and renovation from their original home base in Chadek Hall on campus for the 2021-2022 semester. Founded in the 1980s, WUTC has been UTC’s main radio station and its home has been in the basement of Chadek Hall since the late 1990s. “Every city in...
chattanoogapulse.com

Witches And Warlocks To Fill The Tennessee River On October 29th

River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as they take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards.
livability.com

Cleveland TN and Bradley County Build on Success of the Past

Industry flourishes here, bringing job growth and new main street developments. Sponsored by: Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce. It’s one thing for a city to boast a strong business and manufacturing history, but it’s quite another to keep up the good work for more than 160 years and counting.
leeuniversity.edu

Fall Convocation to Begin Sunday

Sunday, Sept. 11, kicks off Lee University’s fall convocation series, a special time where the entire university comes together to worship, reflect, and dedicate the rest of the semester to the Lord. “For decades, Convocation has been a special week of spiritual focus and formation on Lee’s campus,” said...
wutc.org

Where “It’s OK Not To Be OK” In The Heart Of Chattanooga

Let’s stay with mental health and tell you about another opportunity in Chattanooga aimed at lifting the stigma, providing help - and having fun. On Saturday, September 17th, starting at 5 PM, this year’s Mental Health Fun Fair comes to Miller Park - sponsored by MySuspire, a local mental health organization.
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Cares And Cempa Community Care To Host “Beyond The Ribbon: Le Brunch En Blanc”

Started as an effort to raise money to support communities suffering from the HIV/AIDS epidemic, White Parties now take place worldwide. The Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care are proud to carry on the tradition with Beyond the Ribbon: le Brunch en Blanc on Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at one of Chattanooga’s newest venues, Parkside Hall (2035 Polk St).
eastridgenewsonline.com

Left for Liquor, Right for Elementary School

Coming down John Ross from Rossville, there is now a bright sign with liquor bottles to your left, and a beautiful elementary school to your right. The liquor store sign shines much brighter than the nice school sign. Now, when kids come to school, the kids eyes are drawn to a bright LED lit liquor store sign. When they leave, they see the liquor store sign.
abcnews4.com

'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
themoorecountynews.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The NTSB is investigating after a local doctor and his wife died in a plane crash on Labor Day. Doctor William Gist and his wife Beth Ann were in a small plane on their way back to Asheville when it crashed in Bradley County, Tennessee. Members of...
