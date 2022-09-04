Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 6...
WDEF
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ Collegedale Location Opens to the Public
COLLEGEDALE, TN (Press Release) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, celebrated the opening of its Collegedale location Tuesday, September 6. Located at 9315 Apison Pike Road, the Collegedale Jack’s represents Tennessee’s 19th location.
theutcecho.com
Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga
This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers
A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
theutcecho.com
WUTC’s relocation opens big doors for the future
WUTC gets a facelift and renovation from their original home base in Chadek Hall on campus for the 2021-2022 semester. Founded in the 1980s, WUTC has been UTC’s main radio station and its home has been in the basement of Chadek Hall since the late 1990s. “Every city in...
chattanoogapulse.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Returns To The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has officially announced that Mecum Auctions is returning to Chattanooga as part of the October 14-16 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the second straight year. The Mecum Chattanooga 2022 auction will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on October 14 and 15. Details and schedules may be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
McKamey looking for owner of pig who ran loose through Chattanooga neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McKamey Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pig who ran loose through a Chattanooga neighborhood Wednesday. They say he was found roaming near the intersection of Terrell Street and Gillespie Road. McKamey's Animal Protection Team successfully trapped Mr. Pig and transported him back...
utc.edu
Seeking salamanders: Students research the amphibians near Chattanooga
“I’m getting there … I’m going slow … Oh, gross!”. Squeezed waist-deep into the dampness under a boulder the size of an SUV, Erin Gaylord just found a spiderweb. With her face. Next to her, scrunched under the same rock, Nicole Cobb is trying to help...
chattanoogapulse.com
Witches And Warlocks To Fill The Tennessee River On October 29th
River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as they take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards.
livability.com
Cleveland TN and Bradley County Build on Success of the Past
Industry flourishes here, bringing job growth and new main street developments. Sponsored by: Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce. It’s one thing for a city to boast a strong business and manufacturing history, but it’s quite another to keep up the good work for more than 160 years and counting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leeuniversity.edu
Fall Convocation to Begin Sunday
Sunday, Sept. 11, kicks off Lee University’s fall convocation series, a special time where the entire university comes together to worship, reflect, and dedicate the rest of the semester to the Lord. “For decades, Convocation has been a special week of spiritual focus and formation on Lee’s campus,” said...
wutc.org
Where “It’s OK Not To Be OK” In The Heart Of Chattanooga
Let’s stay with mental health and tell you about another opportunity in Chattanooga aimed at lifting the stigma, providing help - and having fun. On Saturday, September 17th, starting at 5 PM, this year’s Mental Health Fun Fair comes to Miller Park - sponsored by MySuspire, a local mental health organization.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Cares And Cempa Community Care To Host “Beyond The Ribbon: Le Brunch En Blanc”
Started as an effort to raise money to support communities suffering from the HIV/AIDS epidemic, White Parties now take place worldwide. The Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care are proud to carry on the tradition with Beyond the Ribbon: le Brunch en Blanc on Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at one of Chattanooga’s newest venues, Parkside Hall (2035 Polk St).
eastridgenewsonline.com
Left for Liquor, Right for Elementary School
Coming down John Ross from Rossville, there is now a bright sign with liquor bottles to your left, and a beautiful elementary school to your right. The liquor store sign shines much brighter than the nice school sign. Now, when kids come to school, the kids eyes are drawn to a bright LED lit liquor store sign. When they leave, they see the liquor store sign.
abcnews4.com
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The NTSB is investigating after a local doctor and his wife died in a plane crash on Labor Day. Doctor William Gist and his wife Beth Ann were in a small plane on their way back to Asheville when it crashed in Bradley County, Tennessee. Members of...
Comments / 0