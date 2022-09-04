ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

105.5 The Fan

Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs New Mexico this Weekend

The 2022 Boise State football season kicked off this last weekend after a long offseason, and it didn't go according to plan for Broncos fans. While the Broncos will not go undefeated this season, there is still much to play for and potentially a glimpse into the future will play out the rest of this season, depending on the quarterback play. There is much to critique and improve on, but there were also some bright spots. The season continues with a short week this week, as the Broncos begin conference play, and the journey to regain the title of Mountain West Champions begins this Friday against the New Mexico Lobos. Let's recap the loss this last weekend and what went right and wrong, and preview the first conference game of the season.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

BSU freshman Safety arrested for DUI

Boise State redshirt freshman safety Isaiah Bradford has been arrested for driving under the influence. Arbiteronline.com reports the arrest happened at 1:45am on Sunday, September 4th. Bradford is out of custody and charged with a misdemeanor. A Boise State spokeperson tells Arbiteronline.com Bradford has been suspended indefinitely from all team...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan

It's Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!

It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!

Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise's Third Great Launch

If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

The history of Boise State and the New Deal

Boise State University is approaching its 90th anniversary, having been founded just one before Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in 1933. But what exactly does the New Deal have to do with a university in Boise?. You’d be surprised. History tells that the global network of capital came...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Starter home inventory jumps in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America's Most Haunted Houses

Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

(Gallery) Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise's Underground Tunnels

There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
MERIDIAN, ID
105.5 The Fan

Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names

Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
IDAHO STATE
30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise

We’ve all heard it before, “the world doesn’t revolve around you.” Sure, that’s true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you!. Caffeine lovers in the Treasure Valley almost ALWAYS kick off their special day by grabbing their free drink at Dutch Bors. It’s a local tradition! But why stop with ONE coffee?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

