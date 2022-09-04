Read full article on original website
Boise State, New Mexico Features Rare Latino Football Matchup
It's football season across the nation and when it comes to college football, there are few places more "exciting" than Boise. Sure, the south has an unparalleled football culture and any place an SEC team will always be king--but the magic of Boise's blue turn will always reign as one of the greatest in the West.
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. New Mexico live stream online, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Week 2 action on CBS Sports Network gets fired up on Friday night with a Mountain West showdown between division foes Boise State and New Mexico to kick off the weekend. Then, Saturday brings a four-game marathon of action spanning from noon until the early-morning hours of Sunday. With teams...
College Football News
Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Friday, September 9. Record: Boise State (0-1), New Mexico (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
golobos.com
Lobos Looking to Make BSU See Red
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s already feeling like a big game. Fans are asked to wear their red for Friday night’s matchup with Boise State, a game that will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network that will be the stand alone game nationally (there’s one other game but it starts 90 minutes prior). But according to head coach Danny Gonzales, all it is is an opportunity.
10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
idahoednews.org
Four incumbents, Boise student win Boise trustee races
Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board. Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated incumbent Steve Schmidt, appointed to the board less than a year ago. Rajbhandari will serve a two-year term.
Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert
Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The votes are in: Idaho Matters looks at the Boise School Board election results
The Boise School District held an election Tuesday for five of the seven seats on the Board of Trustees. omething that used to be a rather sleepy kind of election has changed dramatically, thanks to issues like COVID-19, critical race theory and banning books in school libraries. Kevin Richert, the...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
It’s Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!
It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses
Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
Ordering in? Here’s Boise’s Most Popular Takeout Restaurant (#1 in Idaho)
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and you might not want to cook either. Fortunately, we live in a time where ordering food to come to you is a totally normal thing haha so I wanted to share Boise’s top-rated takeout restaurants with you.
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Arbiter Online
BREAKING: High school student elected as Boise School District’s first student trustee
Boise High School senior Shiva Rajbhandari was elected to serve on the Boise School Board of Trustees in the Sept. 6 election, making him the first student to ever serve on the board. Rajbhandari, the first student to ever announce their candidacy for the Boise School Board of Trustees, won...
