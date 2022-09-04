Woodford (4-0) allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Nationals. Woodford pitched the top of the ninth inning with the Cardinals down by four runs, only for them to rally for five runs in a walkoff win. Since rejoining the major-league roster in August, Woodford has allowed just one earned run on 11 hits and a walk over 14.2 innings spanning seven appearances. Three of his four wins on the year have come in that span, and he's lowered his ERA to 2.04 with a 1.08 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 35.1 innings overall. He's still more of a multi-inning option and is unlikely to see many high-leverage looks.

