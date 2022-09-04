ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business titan Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co. who put Wisconsin on the golf map, dies at 83

By Ricardo Torres, Kelli Arseneau and Doug Schneider, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Herbert V. Kohler Jr., a business titan who fortified his family’s namesake manufacturing firm and put Wisconsin on the world golf stage with the creation of a course named Whistling Straits, has died.

“His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us," his family said in a statement Sunday. "We traveled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy.”

Kohler, 83, who died Saturday, was the CEO of Kohler Company for 43 years before he handed the role off to his son, David Kohler, in 2015. Since then, he continued in the company as its executive chairman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0KZ1_0hi8jwlG00

During his time as CEO, Kohler grew the company from a $133 million operation in 1972 to one that in 2015 was approaching $6 billion in annual revenue.

The company credits Herb Kohler with having the vision to understand that the company's business, though it involved manufacturing plumbing fixtures, was really about designing products that created delight for users. Under his leadership, the Kohler Company created products that weren't merely functional but created a memorable experience for those who used them.

In the early 1970s, the "Bold Look of Kohler" became more than a marketing slogan. Under Kohler's leadership, it became a guiding spirit that led the company and unified its associates, the company said.

“We have the people, the products, the focus, the resources and the passion to pursue our mission and compete successfully,” he once told associates.

RELATED: Herbert Kohler says, 'we just want to create the best' as Whistling Straits hosts the Ryder Cup

He was described in a Journal Sentinel story as "a striking figure — thick gray hair, bushy eyebrows, lush beard and gravelly voice" — who had "a commanding presence."

When Kohler took The American Club, built in 1918 for immigrant workers at Kohler, and transformed it in the early 1980s, he was also transforming hospitality in the state.

“To take a small town like Kohler and to transform it into a destination hospitality facility, was a definite accomplishment,” Greg Hanis, president of Hospitality Makers International, said. “He took an old building and completely renovated it and made it a destination facility.”

While the village of Kohler might not have been as well known to many outside Wisconsin, Hanis said the word spread worldwide of the resort.

“Once people got there, they were literally wowed by the elegance, the luxury of Kohler,” Hanis said. “Of course, his bathrooms that he put into that hotel and resort were all state-of-the-art Kohler features from the sinks to the bathtubs to the showers. Quite honestly, the bathrooms were probably one of the highlights of the building.”

Hanis said Kohler “set the benchmark” for hospitality in Wisconsin.

“He definitely challenged other people like Marcus Corp. with their conversion of facilities down in Lake Geneva with the Grand Geneva,” Hanis said. “I think he set the benchmark and said that if you wanted to be a five-star resort, this is what you have to do.”

Hanis said Kohler knew his expertise wasn’t hospitality but that didn’t stop him from creating a world-class resort.

“He knew how to hire the right people; he had an excellent management team that ran that resort and he accomplished a great milestone,” Hanis said. “It’s a legacy. It’s a legacy facility.”

That five-star, five-diamond resort led to the championship golf courses, Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits .

Gary D’Amato, a writer for Wisconsin Golf and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and columnist, said Kohler “transformed golf in our state.”

“He’s probably the single most important figure in Wisconsin golf history,” D’Amato said. “We were a flyover state until he built those courses. Nobody came to Wisconsin to play golf from other parts of the country.”

In 2019, when Whistling Straits was chosen to be the site of the Ryder Cup, Kohler said it was a “once in a lifetime” event for the state and estimated an economic impact of $135 million .

The Ryder Cup was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in 2021 it welcomed golf fans from around the world.

“We had a world spotlight on our golf here in the state, and golf is booming in our state,” D’Amato said. “Had he not built those courses, none of this would have happened.”

But all of that happened because of the drive of one man who didn’t get into the sport until he started building courses.

“He told me he would play once or twice a year with his father’s hickory shafted clubs at company outings,” D’Amato said. “But that was the extent of his golf. But once he started building courses and became immersed in that culture of golf course development and being around the game, he really did fall in love with it.”

“He played often, not very well.”

D’Amato said Kohler played with a group of friends who called themselves the "Gnarly Balls Gang," flying all over the world to play golf.

“They’d play in all kinds of weather,” D’Amato said. “The nastier the better. He loved playing in the rain.”

Kohler was born Feb. 20, 1939, to Herbert Kohler Sr. and Ruth Myriam DeYoung. He was the oldest of three. He had a sister, Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, and brother Frederick Cornell Kohler, both of whom preceded him in death.

Kohler graduated from Yale University in 1965, after spending time at a couple of other colleges. He started at Yale but left after a year and went to Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, where he studied theater and met Linda Karger, whom he married in 1961. Kohler then enrolled at Furman University in South Carolina and worked on the side, before returning to Yale to get a degree in business administration.

Although his grandfather, John Michael Kohler II, founded the Kohler Company in 1873 and Herbert Sr. served as CEO for 28 years, Herbert Jr. recalled in interviews that he had not wanted to be a part of the family company.

But after graduating from Yale in 1965, he began working at Kohler. He was 26. Kohler became chairman and CEO of Kohler Company in 1972, where he served as CEO for 43 years.

Kohler and Karger had three children: Laura Elizabeth Kohler, Rachel DeYoung Kohler and David Karger Kohler. Kohler and Karger divorced in the early 1980s. In 1988, Kohler married Natalie Ann Black.

Private services will be held, but the company will hold a tribute to Kohler at a later date for associates.

Contact Ricardo Torres at ritorres@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RicoReporting

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Business titan Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co. who put Wisconsin on the golf map, dies at 83

